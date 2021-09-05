Texas A&M student wins scholarship
Breanna Chavez from Gilmer, a freshman at Texas A&M University, earned a $2,500 scholarship and a donation to the charity of her choice through the Accelerating a Generation Syngenta Scholarship Program.
She is one of just six scholars chosen from across the country.
Chavez, a graduate of Harmony High School in Big Sandy, has chosen to give her allotted $500 donation gift to the Texas FFA Foundation.
“This scholarship means the opportunity to attend college as a first-generation college student,” Chavez said. “It is a real self-esteem booster to know that an organization on the national level believes in me.”
Schreiner University announces dean’s list
Schreiner University in Kerrville has announced the names of students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a full-time student must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average and at least 12 semester hours.
Area students named to the Dean’s List:
Gilmer: Amber Chandler
Harleton: Brinley Gott
Sam Houston State presents degree
Sam Houston State University in Huntsville recently presented degrees to graduates during the 2021 summer semester.
Area graduates include:
Atlanta: Wesley Little, Bachelor of Science, construction management
Big Sandy: Russell Washburn, Master of Science, criminal justice leadership and management
Gilmer: Thailia Perez, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice
Gladewater: Christopher O’Neal, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice
Jefferson: Yakeesia Irving, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice
Kilgore: Collin Clifford, Bachelor of Science, animal science; Darrion Sammons, Bachelor of Arts, history; Misti Scudday, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science, applied arts-science
Longview: Alexa Adams, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice
White Oak: Ashleigh Williams, Master of Arts, history
Students accepted into medical program
The Sam Houston State University College of Osteopathic Medicine has announced the newest cohort of students accepted to the Osteopathic Medicine (DO) program in Conroe. These students represent the college’s second cohort, scheduled to complete their degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine in 2025.
Area students accepted into the program:
Hallsville: Erin Ladine
Longview: Siddharth Kortikere
Baylor names 2021-22 scholarship recipients
Baylor University in Waco has selected nearly 4,000 recent high school graduates and more than 350 transfer students as recipients of academic scholarship awards for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Area students receiving the Dean’s Scholarship include:
Hallsville: Brinkley Bounds, Hallsville High School
Jefferson: Madelyn Shelton, Jefferson High School
Winnsboro: Emerson Waskom, Harmony High School
JCC senior named 2021 HBCU Scholar
Jarvis Christian College senior education major Cassandra Marie Walker of Leland, Miss., has been selected by the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities as a 2021 HBCU Scholar. The program recognizes undergraduate, graduate and professional students for their accomplishments in academics, leadership and civic engagement.
As a 2021 White House HBCU Scholar, Walker will have opportunities to participate in national and regional events and monthly classes with professionals from a wide range of disciplines. Over the course of an academic school year, HBCU Scholars will serve as ambassadors of the White House Initiative and their respective institutions. The Initiative will provide scholars with information about the value of education and networking opportunities. Scholars can also share these resources with their fellow students.
Walker has a 3.8 grade point average and is a member of the Jarvis Christian College Women’s Track and Field team, which won the Red River Athletic Championship last spring. She is a member of the Circle K International Club, a premier and global collegiate community service, leadership development and friendship organization, organized and sponsored by the Kiwanis Club. She also is an active volunteer with her college’s food pantry to alleviate food insecurity for others.
