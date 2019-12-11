From Staff Reports
KC journalism students get awards
The Kilgore College journalism students came home from the Texas Community College Journalism Association’s conference at Baylor University with 16 awards.
The students had six first place finishes and two second places in Overall Excellence in their division: one for The Flare’s print edition, and one for The Flare’s online website.
Other awards are:
Adriana Cisneros Emerson: first place, Column Writing
Catie Denfeld: first place, Photo Story/Essay; third place, Feature Photo
Jamie Hwang: first place, News Photo; second place, Advertising (single ad); second place, Sports Photo; third place, Newspaper Page Design; third place, News Photo
Travis Noriega: third place, News Writing; Honorable Mention, Feature Writing
Alec Reyes: Third place, Sports Feature Writing; third place, Sports News Writing
Alexandria Wooldridge: first place, Non-Photographic Illustration; first place, Editorial Cartoon
Sara Harris: first place, Environmental Portrait
Anthony Williams: Honorable Mention, Sports Feature Writing
Flare staff: third place, Headline Writing; Honorable Mention, In-Depth or Investigative Reporting
ETBU offering Christmas tours
East Texas Baptist University is giving prospective students the chance to be part of Christmas tours in December.
Tours are offered at 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday, Dec. 3-20.
During the tours, visitors will get to see historic downtown Marshall’s Christmas scenery. Participants can go ice skating, visit the Wonderland of Lights and take part in other festivities.
To register for an upcoming Christmas Tour, visit www.ETBU.edu/ChristmasTours .
KC fire degree among top programs in U.S.
The Kilgore College fire degree program was named ninth on a list of top fire degree programs in the nation by intelligent.com .
The website analyzed 429 programs and ranked them based on a scale of 0-100, according to a written statement from the university.
The site evaluates programs by looking at curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation and post-graduate employment.
ETBU athletes give back to charity
East Texas Baptist University student athletes hosted a wrapping party on Nov. 18 for Operation Christmas Child. The students collected more than 200 boxes to donate to children.
“These wrapped shoeboxes full of gifts will be sent to children all over the world. They will hear the story of Christ and learn about the true meaning of Christmas,” Vice President for Athletics Ryan Erwin said in a written statement. “I truly appreciate our Tiger student athletes as they continue to exhibit a giving and serving spirit, as we strive to transform the world for Christ.”