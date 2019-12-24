Schools partnering for prenursing courses
The University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center will provide space for Kilgore College to offer prenursing courses to Longview-area students.
The classes will begin with the spring semester, according to a written statement from UT Tyler.
“The Longview University Center is a community resource, and this is a perfect example of the community utilizing that resource,” Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler provost and vice president for academic affairs, said in a written statement. “We are working together to reach a common goal, which is educating the region.”
The classes are targeted for prenursing students, but all majors can take the courses.
The classes are elementary statistical methods, offered 6-7:20 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; human anatomy and physiology 1, offered 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; human anatomy and physiology 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.
Panola College presents service awardsPanola College honored 19 faculty, staff and board members for service awards that totaled 345 years at a Dec. 4 luncheon meeting in the Frances B. Ross Ballroom of the Charles C. Matthews Foundation Student Center.
President Greg Powell presented Jeff Brooks with a service award recognizing his 35 years with Panola College.
Don Clinton was honored for 30 years of service.
Shannon Baker, Karie Lindsay and Sheila Ritter have 25 years of service.
Honored for 20 years of service included Sherri Baker, Cristie Ferguson, Dr. Kevin Rutherford, Vanessa Walls and Dr. Kathy Watlington.
Corey Johnson, Dana White, and May Whitten were all recognized for 15 years of service.
Six employees were presented with service awards for having achieved 10 years of service.
They include Ruth Brooks, Daniel Hall, Janet Healy, Annissa Jackson, Brian Naples and Jeff Refior.
From Staff Reports