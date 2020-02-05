From Staff Reports
Kilgore College band members earn state honor
Three members of the Kilgore College Ranger Band were named to the Texas Community College Band Directors Association All-State Band.
The students selected are Jadon Cherry, who plays the French horn, of Kilgore; Avery Taylor, who plays the tenor saxophone, of Hallsville; and Houston White, who plays the tuba, of Sabine.
The TCCBDA accepts recorded auditions in October from students. The students will perform at the Texas Music Educators Conference and Convention Feb. 12-16 in San Antonio.
“This is truly an accomplishment for these students,” Band Director Brent Farmer said in a written statement. “Their performance along with other ensembles showcased at the TMEA Clinic/Convention showcase the best of the best in the state of Texas.”
Pastor, author to speak at Jarvis convocation
Jarvis Christian College recently announced that pastor and award-winning author the Rev. Cynthia Hale will be the keynote speaker at its 108th Founders’ Day and Homecoming Convocation.
The event is scheduled for March 19 in the Smith-Howard Chapel, according to a written statement from the college. It is free and open to the public.
Hale is the founder and senior pastor of the Ray of Hope Christian Church in Decatur, Georgia. She serves on the board of trustees at Hollins University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree. She is a recipient of the National Urban League’s “Women of Power” award, the Preston Taylor Living Legacy Award, the Balm in Gilead Keeper of the Flame Award, and she was recognized on Ebony Magazine’s “Power 100” list as one of the nation’s most influential African American leaders.
In January 2010, she authored her first book, “I’m A Piece of Work: Sisters Shaped by God.”
The convocation is part of the college’s weeklong homecoming celebration March 15 to 22.
Kilgore College honor society earns distinction
The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society has awarded the Kilgore College chapter, Gamma Omnicron, five-star status.
Kilgore College will be recognized at the annual spring regional convention and at the organization’s international convention April 2-4 in Dallas.
All three of the Gamma Omicron Fall Common Scholarship nominees were elected to the All-Texas Academic Team. Only 100 students are selected out of 50 colleges in Texas.
All-Texas Academic Team members from Kilgore College include Kyle Kaufman, sophomore nursing major from Longview; Angie Chirino, sophomore nursing major from Kilgore; and Krista Armstrong, sophomore culinary arts major from Longview.
The students will be honored at an awards ceremony April 1 at the University of Texas at Dallas.