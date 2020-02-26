Kilgore College pharmacy certification classes open
Kilgore College is accepting applications for the next Pharmacy Technology certification classes set for March 30 through July 22.
The Pharmacy Technician program provides students flexible, affordable classes to earn a certificate that brings job possibilities in drug stores, doctors’ offices and grocery store pharmacies.
The program consists of four classes: Introduction to Pharmacy Structure, Mathematics and Law; Pharmacy Technician Practice in Community Setting; Applying Pharmacology to Technician Practice; and Pharmacy Technician Clinical.
Tuition for the certificate program is $1,842 (plus textbooks) which includes program screening fees, uniform, license, testing and certification fees. There is also a $30 required insurance fee.
The Kilgore College Bookstore is offering a bundled price of $231 for all needed textbooks.
For more information and entrance requirements, visit www.kilgore.edu/pharmacy-technology .
To apply, call (903) 983-8645 or email jalcantar@kilgore.edu .
Wiley College in running for Retool Your School funds
Wiley College is once again competing in Home Depot’s Retool Your School online campaign and is in need of votes to win up to $50,000 in prize money that may be spent on updating the school’s facilities.
The campaign, which opened its online voting Feb. 17 awards historically black colleges in the United States that get the most votes.
A past winner of the Retool Your School program, Wiley College is hoping for another shot this year by encouraging students, staff and community members to go online to retoolyourschool.com/vote to vote or by voting on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #Wiley_RYS20 .
Wiley College was a 2016 recipient of the grant and used its funds to finish updating and renovating the base floor of its Fred T. Long Student Union Center. Home Depot staff joined Wiley College students and staff for a work day in order to finish the area, which celebrated its grand opening in early 2017.
TJC art students to receive scholarships
Two art students and Tyler Junior College students, Megan Gray and Darby Garrett, will receive scholarships to support their studies and the chance to showcase their work more publicly.
Check presentations to the students are scheduled at 4:15 p.m. Monday at the Carter BloodCare Tyler Donor Center, 815 S. Baxter Ave., where the winning art will also be unveiled.
Gray, will receive a $750 scholarship; Garrett, will be given a $250 scholarship. In addition to the monetary recognition, the winning artwork will be displayed in the foyer of the Tyler Donor Center.
The winners were selected by a committee of employees and blood donors, McCoy added. Carter BloodCare hopes blood donors will appreciate the students’ art as a more welcoming entrance to its Tyler center.
From staff reports