ETBU athletes serve overseas
The East Texas Baptist University track and cross country teams worked with refugees from Europe and the Middle East earlier this month.
According to a written statement from the university, the teams helped serve at a community festival with face painting, games and dance competitions.
The student athletes also helped serve lunch to Iranian refugees after a church service.
UT Tyler to offer music workshops for students
The University of Texas at Tyler will host two songwriting workshops for local students.
According to a written statement from the university, the workshops are presented by the campus Composer Mentor Program.
The free classes will be offered 6–7:30 p.m. today and Feb. 5 in the UT Tyler Center for the Musical Arts.
“The UT Tyler School of Performing Arts is pleased to offer this unique mentoring experience to the students of Tyler and East Texas,’’ Kyle Gullings, SPA director and workshop coordinator said. “This is a great opportunity for high school and junior college students — or anyone — to explore the art and craft of writing music and lyrics with our guest teaching artists.’’
To register for the workshop, visit uttyler.edu/songwriting-workshop or contact Gullings at kgullings@uttyler.edu or (903) 566-7388.
ETBU to host preview day for students
East Texas Baptist University will host preview days on Monday and on Monday, Feb. 17.
During preview days, prospective students who are interested in attending ETBU can visit campus and have admission and financial aid sessions, academic showcases, campus tours, student life panels and a chapel worship service.
Students and their families can interact with current students, faculty, admissions counselors, financial aid staff and academic advisors.
Students interested in attending should visit www.etbu.edu/visit for more information or to register.