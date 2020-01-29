President’s List
The following students were named to the Fall 2019 President’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview. The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average:
Diana — Gabrielle Flinn, senior, health care management
Gilmer — Benjamin DeBoer, junior, engineering; Benjamin Mathews, junior, mechanical engineering; Jonathan Mathews, junior, biology
Harleton — Kyleen Anson, sophomore, English language and literature; Taylor Hopkins, senior, accounting
Hawkins — Emily Moore, sophomore, accounting
Henderson — Jonathan Mock, junior, engineering physics; James Morrison, senior, engineering
Hughes Springs — Kerry Bickham, senior, aviation management-pro flight
Karnack — Caitlin Belgard, senior, bachelor of interdisciplinary studies
Kilgore — Cecelia Bradley, senior, interdisciplinary studies; Nicholas Leonard, senior, biology; Benjamin Tebbe-Trujillo, senior, biology; Mikayla Thomas, senior, biology
Longview — Janet Cedergren, senior, nursing; Eunkyeong Choi, freshman, aeronautical science; Jessica Cleveland, senior, Christian ministry; Jasmine Coleman, senior, Bachelor of interdisciplinary studies; Nathaniel Fitzgerald, junior, mechanical engineering; Junia French, senior, interdisciplinary studies; Preston Hammans, Freshman, English/language arts; Kalynn Hudman, senior, interdisciplinary studies; Joshua Kessler, senior, mechanical engineering; Bailie Livingston, sophomore, computer science; Zachariah Malik, senior, business administration; Madison Mayfield, junior, general business; Terrence Merry, senior, aeronautical science; Benjamin Murphy, junior, psychology; Noelani Nelson, freshman, christian ministry; Savannah Orton, sophomore, engineering; Steven Roberts, senior, mechanical engineering; Saul Rooker, senior, mechanical engineering; Christopher Schaetz, senior, mechanical engineering; Amanda Taber, junior, nursing; Zachary Tesser, senior, counseling psychology; Yetunde Thomas, senior, nursing; David Tixier, senior, engineering technology; Kristina Tomlin, senior, interdisciplinary studies; Piper Ward, freshman, history-political science
Quitman — Faith Reeves, junior, computer science
Tatum — Chandler Young, senior, management; and
Winnsboro — Alecia Spurlin, senior, nursing
Dean’s List
The following students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List at LeTourneau University in Longview. The Dean's List recognizes students who have achieved between a 3.50 and 3.99 grade point average:
Diana — Carrie Deramus, senior, business management; Jacob Poorman, sophomore, mechanical engineering; Halle Pope, sophomore, interdisciplinary studies; Makayla Simmons, freshman, interdisciplinary studies
Gilmer — Bailey Devendorf, freshman, interdisciplinary studies; Samuel Jamison, freshman, aviation management-pro flight; Logan Parish, junior, kinesiology
Gladewater — Hannah Moore, junior, interdisciplinary studies
Hallsville — Kirsten Derr, freshman, counseling psychology; Mitchell Medlin, junior, theological studies
Hawkins — Daniel Beggs, senior, engineering
Henderson — William Thomas, senior, engineering technology
Kilgore — Kevin Castaneda, junior, general business
Longview — Thomas Aldridge, senior, aviation management -air traffic control; Cortney Arnold, junior, kinesiology; Paxton Arnold, junior, professional flight; Daniel Bally, junior, engineering technology; Jacob Barnes, senior, aircraft systems; Harrison Berryhill, sophomore, management; Gregory Bouchereau, freshman, christian ministry; Lucinda Burklin, sophomore, theological studies; Natasha Bynum, sophomore, pre-nursing; James Chase, senior, Remote Pilot; McKennan Dalton, senior, cyber security; Matthew Doherty, senior, aeronautical science; Sion Gowing, senior, chemistry; Mamie Handy, senior, health care management; Sayaka Komoriya, senior, mechanical engineering; Emily LeGrand, freshman, interdisciplinary studies; Wesley Long, sophomore, Christian ministry; Jonathan Marchant, sophomore, aeronautical science; Kelly Newman, sophomore, psychology; Horton Nightingale, senior, aircraft systems; Ruby Olivas, senior, accounting; Alistair Park, junior, engineering technology; Collin Patterson, senior, engineering; Ethon Pimentel Ruiz, junior, kinesiology; Nathan Roberts, senior, management; Samuel Simpson, freshman, civil engineering, John Sloan, senior, mechanical engineering; Jasmine Smith, junior, marketing; Lauren Swanner, sophomore, general business; Konnor Timmons, senior, computer science and engineering; Paige Tomlinson, freshman, education; Maria Waldthausen, senior, pols national sec con; Wesley Weekley, freshman, general business; Maycee Zeitlow, senior, interdisciplinary studies
White Oak — Garrett Oehlert, sophomore, kinesiology; and
Winnsboro — Harrison Gomez, junior, mechanical engineering; Tori Hudson, junior, kinesiology