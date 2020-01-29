President’s List

The following students were named to the Fall 2019 President’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview. The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average:

Diana — Gabrielle Flinn, senior, health care management

Gilmer — Benjamin DeBoer, junior, engineering; Benjamin Mathews, junior, mechanical engineering; Jonathan Mathews, junior, biology

Harleton — Kyleen Anson, sophomore, English language and literature; Taylor Hopkins, senior, accounting

Hawkins — Emily Moore, sophomore, accounting

Henderson — Jonathan Mock, junior, engineering physics; James Morrison, senior, engineering

Hughes Springs — Kerry Bickham, senior, aviation management-pro flight

Karnack — Caitlin Belgard, senior, bachelor of interdisciplinary studies

Kilgore — Cecelia Bradley, senior, interdisciplinary studies; Nicholas Leonard, senior, biology; Benjamin Tebbe-Trujillo, senior, biology; Mikayla Thomas, senior, biology

Longview — Janet Cedergren, senior, nursing; Eunkyeong Choi, freshman, aeronautical science; Jessica Cleveland, senior, Christian ministry; Jasmine Coleman, senior, Bachelor of interdisciplinary studies; Nathaniel Fitzgerald, junior, mechanical engineering; Junia French, senior, interdisciplinary studies; Preston Hammans, Freshman, English/language arts; Kalynn Hudman, senior, interdisciplinary studies; Joshua Kessler, senior, mechanical engineering; Bailie Livingston, sophomore, computer science; Zachariah Malik, senior, business administration; Madison Mayfield, junior, general business; Terrence Merry, senior, aeronautical science; Benjamin Murphy, junior, psychology; Noelani Nelson, freshman, christian ministry; Savannah Orton, sophomore, engineering; Steven Roberts, senior, mechanical engineering; Saul Rooker, senior, mechanical engineering; Christopher Schaetz, senior, mechanical engineering; Amanda Taber, junior, nursing; Zachary Tesser, senior, counseling psychology; Yetunde Thomas, senior, nursing; David Tixier, senior, engineering technology; Kristina Tomlin, senior, interdisciplinary studies; Piper Ward, freshman, history-political science

Quitman — Faith Reeves, junior, computer science

Tatum — Chandler Young, senior, management; and

Winnsboro — Alecia Spurlin, senior, nursing

Dean’s List

Dean's List

The following students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List at LeTourneau University in Longview. The Dean's List recognizes students who have achieved between a 3.50 and 3.99 grade point average:

Diana — Carrie Deramus, senior, business management; Jacob Poorman, sophomore, mechanical engineering; Halle Pope, sophomore, interdisciplinary studies; Makayla Simmons, freshman, interdisciplinary studies

Gilmer — Bailey Devendorf, freshman, interdisciplinary studies; Samuel Jamison, freshman, aviation management-pro flight; Logan Parish, junior, kinesiology

Gladewater — Hannah Moore, junior, interdisciplinary studies

Hallsville — Kirsten Derr, freshman, counseling psychology; Mitchell Medlin, junior, theological studies

Hawkins — Daniel Beggs, senior, engineering

Henderson — William Thomas, senior, engineering technology

Kilgore — Kevin Castaneda, junior, general business

Longview — Thomas Aldridge, senior, aviation management -air traffic control; Cortney Arnold, junior, kinesiology; Paxton Arnold, junior, professional flight; Daniel Bally, junior, engineering technology; Jacob Barnes, senior, aircraft systems; Harrison Berryhill, sophomore, management; Gregory Bouchereau, freshman, christian ministry; Lucinda Burklin, sophomore, theological studies; Natasha Bynum, sophomore, pre-nursing; James Chase, senior, Remote Pilot; McKennan Dalton, senior, cyber security; Matthew Doherty, senior, aeronautical science; Sion Gowing, senior, chemistry; Mamie Handy, senior, health care management; Sayaka Komoriya, senior, mechanical engineering; Emily LeGrand, freshman, interdisciplinary studies; Wesley Long, sophomore, Christian ministry; Jonathan Marchant, sophomore, aeronautical science; Kelly Newman, sophomore, psychology; Horton Nightingale, senior, aircraft systems; Ruby Olivas, senior, accounting; Alistair Park, junior, engineering technology; Collin Patterson, senior, engineering; Ethon Pimentel Ruiz, junior, kinesiology; Nathan Roberts, senior, management; Samuel Simpson, freshman, civil engineering, John Sloan, senior, mechanical engineering; Jasmine Smith, junior, marketing; Lauren Swanner, sophomore, general business; Konnor Timmons, senior, computer science and engineering; Paige Tomlinson, freshman, education; Maria Waldthausen, senior, pols national sec con; Wesley Weekley, freshman, general business; Maycee Zeitlow, senior, interdisciplinary studies

White Oak — Garrett Oehlert, sophomore, kinesiology; and

Winnsboro — Harrison Gomez, junior, mechanical engineering; Tori Hudson, junior, kinesiology