Baylor University
Baylor University awarded degrees to nealry 3,000 graduates during spring commencement exercises May 17 and 18 in the Ferrell Center on the Baylor campus.
Area graduates are:
Diana: Destiny A. Reynolds, bachelor of arts in English
Laneville: Jake F. Gillespie, bachelor of arts in economics
Longview: Kaiser Henry Amhart, bachelor of business administration, supply chain management; Andrew Brent Baas, bachelor of science in physics and math, summa cum laude; Samantha Elizabeth Mack, bachelor of science in family and consumer sciences, interior design; Hal Andrew VanDusen, bachelor of business administration, accounting; Andrew David Yancey, bachelor of science in chemistry, magna cum laude
Marshall: Kerrigan Marshell Jackson, bechelor of science in nursing; Angel Statriece Puuwai Roach, bachelor of arts in communication sciences and disorders, summa cum laude
White Oak: Bethany Alyssa Mathews, bachelor of science in family and consumer sciences, nutrition sciences
Baylor honor students
More than 4,100 Baylor University students were named to the Dean’s Academic Honor Roll for the 2019 spring semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Local students named to the Dean’s list are:
Diana: William Garrett Burton, College of Arts and Sciences
Gladewater: Tyler Bewley, College of Arts and Sciences
Hallsville: Cade McKinley Crump, College of Arts and Sciences
Jefferson: Erica N Cooke, Louise Herrington School of Nursing
Longview: Luke Armstrong, Hankamer School of Business; Andrew Baas, College of Arts and Sciences; Kierra K Batiste, Robbins School of Health and Human Sciences; Makenzie K Goll, Robbins School of Health and Human Sciences; Lauralee Jackson, Hankamer School of Business; Olivia Kay Lorenz, Robbins School of Health and Human Sciences; Laura Catherine Roberts, Robbins School of Health and Human Sciences; Isabella Raye Sacco, Hankamer School of Business; Cameron Taylor Seymour, Robbins School of Health and Human Sciences; Madison Stahl, College of Arts and Sciences; Andrew D Yancey, College of Arts and Sciences
Marshall: Angel Statriece Puuwa Roach, Robbins School of Health and Human Sciences; Emma Elizabeth Runnels, College of Arts and Sciences; Skylar Jane Starr, College of Arts and Sciences