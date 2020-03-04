From staff reports
New scholarship for aspiring teachers at A&M-Commerce
A recent Dallas city councilman and his wife, who received her master’s degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce, recently visited the institution to establish a renewable scholarship to benefit students seeking their teacher certification.
Mark and Kelly Clayton established the scholarship in honor of Mark Clayton’s mother, according to a written statement from the university. Annie Beth Clayton grew up in the Lufkin area and was a longtime public elementary school teacher in Conroe and in Ferguson, Missouri, where she taught in some of the most disadvantaged schools in the district.
The Clayton Legacy Scholarship for Education is meant to enable aspiring educators to graduate and find their way to classrooms throughout Texas.
Kelly Clayton, who received her master’s of science in history from the university in 2019, said, “We’re hoping to help someone who feels like they just need a little help to get them over the hump to complete their degree and fulfill their dreams.”
Two KC students awarded art scholarships
Two Kilgore College students won transfer art scholarships to The University of Texas at Tyler this past week in the Professional Practices Symposium and Art competition.
Tyler Meyers of Gladewater was awarded a $2,000 scholarship, and Triston Lister of Longview was awarded a $1,000 scholarship, according to a statement from Kilgore College.
More than 50 entries from six community college art departments were submitted in the contest with more than 150 people attending the event.
The event featured presentations from professional artists including Kilgore College art instructors Coy Lothrop and Larry Kitchen.
The annual event is designed at helping community college art majors seeking to transfer to a university in pursuit of a bachelor’s or master’s degree in art history.
New social work program approved at UT Tyler
The University of Texas at Tyler has announced that a Bachelor of Social Work degree program has been approved by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
Pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the program may be available in fall 2020.
Because of its rural nature, aging population, economic challenges and a growing drug epidemic, East Texas has a unique need for social workers, according to information in the 2018 Comptroller’s report.
The Department of Social Sciences will deliver the program in both face-to-face and online formats. Students will learn about topics like promoting human well-being and applying preventative and intervention methods to social problems at individual, group and community levels.
This will be the only BSW program offered by a public university within 50 miles of Tyler.
For more information, contact Thomas Guderjan, Department of Social Sciences chair, at (903) 566-7418.