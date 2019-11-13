Panola College starts Angel Tree project
A new Angel Tree project will help provide Christmas cheer to children under 12 whose parents are Panola College students.
The college-organized project aims to give children something they want, something they need and something to read.
To participate, Panola College students should fill out an application form at https://bit.ly/2Q0Kwxf by Nov. 17.
College faculty, staff, students and community members may select angels from Nov. 18 through Dec. 9. Angel Trees will be available in the Charles C. Matthews Foundation Student Center in Carthage, as well as the Marshall Mall and Shelby Regional Training Center locations.
Monetary donations for the Angel Tree project can be made at panola.edu/feedtheneed . Indicate in the notes line that the donation is for the Angel Tree Project.
“We understand that paying for college often creates a financial burden on students, and we don’t want their children to miss out on having Christmas gifts,” Dean of Health Sciences Kelly Reed-Hirsch said.
For more information, contact Reed-Hirsch at (903) 694-4022 or Whitney McBee at (903) 693-2000.
ETBU honors donors at luncheon
East Texas Baptist University welcomed East Texas Baptist College and ETBU retirees, Legacy of 1912 Society Members, and Endowed Scholarship Donors to campus on Nov. 4 for the annual Legacy of 1912 Society Luncheon. During the luncheon, university officials celebrated people who donate to the institution.
“God calls all of us, no matter your age. It’s not about an individual, it’s about the people of God coming together and serving Him on this Hill,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said during the luncheon. “Every student in this room is a student that you have enabled, through your investment, to come to ETBU and pursue Christian education.”
The Legacy of 1912 Society is comprised of alumni and friends who, through estate planning and other forms of planned giving, ensure resources will be available to support ETBU into the future. In honor of the service and gifts he has given to the University, Donald Alford was presented with the 2019 Legacy Award.
The Legacy of 1912 Society is named in honor of the year the charter was signed establishing a Christian college in Marshall.
From staff reports