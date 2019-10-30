LeTourneau to perform fall concert
The LeTourneau University Fine Arts department will perform its Fall 2019 Concert Nov. 12 and 13.
The first concert will be at 7 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St. The Nov. 13 performance will be at 10:35 a.m. at the Belcher Center on campus at 2100 S. Mobberly Ave.
According to a written statement from the university, the Wednesday performance will be an abridged part of chapel for students and played on a new organ the university purchased through donations.
Admission is free and open to the public for the shows.
Jim Taylor, director of Fine Arts, said in a written statement the combined choirs of students and the Longview Civic Chorus will equal more than 80 singers.
The concerts also will feature the Texas premiere of one of Taylor’s own works, “Hail to the Lord’s Anointed,” commissioned in 2003 and recently revised.
ETBU hosts women’s empowerment luncheonWomen who are leaders at East Texas Baptist University, Wiley College and the Marshall community gathered for a women’s empowerment luncheon at ETBU on Oct. 21.
The luncheon featured guest speaker Roslyn Clark Atis, president of Benedict College. According to a written statement from the university, her talk was focused on the value of education in empowering women in the workplace.
Before the luncheon, the chapel service was led by an all-woman worship team and the ETBU Women’s Choir, according to the university.
TSTC in Marshall expanding classesTexas State Technical College’s Marshall campus is expanding its offering of night classes for students.
The Industrial Systems — Electrical Specialization program will have its first night cohort starting in January for the spring semester, according to a written statement from the school. Students will attend classes two nights a week and during the day on Saturdays.
Nathan Cleveland, TSTC’s associate provost in Marshall, said the program was selected because of industry demand.
The first program to offer night classes on campus was Precision Machining Technology this semester. A second night session will be offered in January.
Danny Nixon, a Precision Machining Technology instructor, said more than half of the 12 students in the program this semester work full time during the day and attend classes four nights a week. The students range in age from 19 to 33, he said.
For more information about Texas State Technical College, go to tstc.edu .
TSTC Marshall hosts first Senior DayStudents from across East Texas converged on Texas State Technical College in Marshall’s campus on Friday to check out the college’s first Senior Day and scholarship giveaway.
More than 250 senior high school students from districts in Marshall, Longview, Henderson, Carthage and other nearby towns visited the college’s Senior Day Friday to learn more about the technical school’s programs, classes and housing options, according to the school.
The TSTC Marshall Foundation also worked with area businesses to create scholarship opportunities for several of the students.
“We have $2,300 in scholarships that were handed out today,” TSTC Marshall’s Coordinator of Student Recruitment Patty Lopez said. “We also had 51 students so far apply to attend TSTC Marshall.”
The college is planning to make Senior Day an annual event and wanted to host the event in the fall, before students begin turning in their college applications and making plans post graduation.
