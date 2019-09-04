From staff reports
Kilgore College to offer 8-week terms
Kilgore College this past week became the first in East Texas to offer eight-week terms instead of traditional 16-week semesters, according to a release from college officials.
Rather than one long 16-week fall and spring semester, most courses at Kilgore College are now divided into two eight-week terms with a short break in between.
The new eight-week term model is called “Focus to Finish.”
The concept is not a brand new one. Colleges such as Odessa College and Amarillo College finding are using the new scheduling model.
This scheduling method also gives part-time students the opportunity to attend KC on a full-time basis, according to the release.
A student who is able to take only two classes at a time could do so twice in a single semester by taking two eight-week classes during the first half of the traditional 16-week semester, then taking two more during the semester’s second half.
“Completing four classes (a total of 12 semester credit hours) in a single semester — two classes at a time — will classify a student as a full-timer and could potentially cut the time they spend in pursuit of a certificate or degree in half,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, KC president.
For more information on Focus to Finish, visit www.kilgore.edu/focustofinish .
UT Tyler to offer government seminar
The University of Texas at Tyler is offering an introduction to government contracting seminar Sept. 10 in Kilgore for businesses and entrepreneurs.
The seminar, hosted by the UT Tyler Soules College of Business Entrepreneurship and Innovation Institute in partnership with the Cross Timbers Regional Procurement Center, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kilgore Economic Development Corp., 1001 Synergy Blvd., Suite 100.
The event is designed for businesses in operation for at least two years and entrepreneurs who are interested in learning about government contracting.
“As part of our commitment to supporting economic development throughout Gregg County and all of East Texas, the university is pleased to partner with Cross Timbers to present this seminar for business owners and entrepreneurs,” said Richard King, interim director of the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Institute. “The training will be comprehensive, providing the knowledge and tools necessary for successfully establishing a government contract program.”
The seminar, which will include a working lunch, will provide a comprehensive overview on conducting business in federal, state and local government arenas. Participants also will be introduced to the “Capability Statement,” a one-pager that serves as a 30-second elevator speech about the potential contractor’s capabilities and skills. Best practices will be covered, including language and items to incorporate in the statement.
The cost to attend the seminar is $39. To register or for more information, visit uttylereiigovcontract.eventbrite.com.