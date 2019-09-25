UT Tyler gets endowmentThe Texas Retailers Education Foundation gifted $25,000 to the University of Texas at Tyler Soules College of Business.
The funds will be used to give scholarships to students, according to a written statement from the university.
A student must have attended an in-state high school with a GPA of 3.0 or higher to qualify for the scholarship.
Students who want to, previously have or currently work in retail will be given preference.
Kilgore College now offers safety courses
Kilgore College’s Risk Management Institute will provide free safety classes through December to train employers and employees on workplace safety.
Advanced registration is required and available at www.kilgore.edu/rmi . Courses will be at the Whitten Applied Technology Center, 1306 S. Henderson Blvd. and the Woodfin Center, 909 Ross Ave.
The classes are funded by a grant from the Texas Mutual Insurance Company. To register or for more information contact Jennie Alcantar at (903) 983-8170 or jalcantar@kilgore.edu .
ETBU students receive scholarships
East Texas Baptist University sophomore Alana Goodson and senior Leovardo Sanchez received scholarships from the Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas.
The ICUT Foundation awarded $114,000 in scholarships to 38 students at private institutions in Texas to make private school more accessible for students, according to a written statement from ETBU.
Goodson was awarded funding from the Pacific Car and Foundry Company Foundation. Sanchez’s scholarship is a United Parcel Service scholarship.
LeTourneau ranked for starting salary
LeTourneau University was ranked 8 by SmartAsset for schools in Texas with the highest starting salaries for graduates.
According to a written statement from SmartAssets, the average scholarships and grants from LeTourneau is $18,992.
The average starting salary is $56,800 and the average tuition is $28,480.
From Staff Reports