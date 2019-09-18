LeTourneau University earns national ranking
LeTourneau University was ranked 25 in the U.S. News and World Report’s annual America’s Best Colleges list.
The Longview school was in the Best Regional Universities in the Western Region category. According to a written statement from the university, LeTourneau has been in the top tier of rankings in its category for more than 25 years.
The college also was ranked 14th in the Great Schools Great Prices rankings for its category. It was listed 14th among Best Colleges for Veterans.
“To rank so well out of so many similar universities in the Western region, which spans from Texas to Alaska, says much about the quality of our faculty and staff serving at LeTourneau University,” LeTourneau University President Dr. Dale A. Lunsford is quoted as saying in a written statement. “To have been ranked in the top tier of the region for more than a quarter of a century is a credit to our campus community at LETU.”
Texas College hosts all sports pep rally
Students danced to upbeat music in the stands Friday during Texas College in Tyler’s All Sports Pep Rally, kicking off the 2019 fall sports season.
Over 100 students came out to enjoy performances by the school’s cheer team, Golden Girls dance team and Marching Stampede Band as well as cheer on and support their fellow athletes.
Men’s soccer, football, baseball, basketball, track and cross country teams were recognized as well as women’s basketball, volleyball, softball, track and cross country teams.
A representative from each fall sports team spoke about their hopes for the year and encouraged students to come out and show support during games.
The Texas College football team opens their season with a game against Lane College at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
From staff reports