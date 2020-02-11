From Staff Reports
The 2020 Don’t mess with Texas scholarship contest and K-12 school art contests are now accepting applications and submissions.
According to a written statement from the Texas Department of Transportation, the department partners with Keep Texas Beautiful for the contests.
The Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest is open to any high school senior in the state who plans to go to college. In May, scholarships of $5,000, $4,000 and $3,000 will be awarded.
The scholarships will go to high-achieving students taking a role in preventing litter in schools and communities, while building awareness of the Don’t mess with Texas campaign, according to the department.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grades can enter the art contest. The students can submit original artwork to be one of 14 featured in the 2021 Don’t mess with Texas calendar.
According to the department, the art submitted should promote the Don’t mess with Texas and/or the Keep Texas Beautiful litter prevention campaigns.
The winners of the art contest will receive a Samsung Galaxy tablet and a gift basket from the popular Texas gas station Buc-ee’s. The teachers of the students who win will get a $100 gift card to the grocery store H-E-B/Central Market.
“We are looking forward to rewarding students for their creativity and hard work in developing projects that keep their communities and Texas clean,” Becky Ozuna, program administrator for the campaign, said in a written statement.
To enter the contests, visit dontmesswithtexas.org . Scholarship submissions must be entered by 5 p.m. March 31. The deadline to enter the art contest is April 24, the artwork mailed must be postmarked by the April date.