East Texas Baptist University and Full Armor Christian Academy (FACA) in Henderson have entered into an agreement that will provide a scholarship to any student who graduates from Full Armor Christian Academy and chooses to pursue higher education at ETBU.
Students who complete all four years of high school at Full Armor Christian Academy will receive an undergraduate scholarship from East Texas Baptist University in the amount of $15,000 per academic year. The scholarship is renewable for four years for students who are in good standing with ETBU and maintain scholarship qualifications.
“I am grateful for the new partnership with FACA and the Sadler Family Foundation to help develop Christian servant leaders in the East Texas region,” East Texas Baptist University President Dr. J. Blair Blackburn said. “With this agreement, Full Armor Christian Academy students will have the opportunity to continue their Christ-centered education and receive an affordable pathway to earn a college degree in their desired field of study. Together, our institutions, with the faithful support of the Sadler Family, can better train and equip students, who will substantially contribute to our communities, humanity, and the Kingdom of God.”
The Sadler Family Foundation, founded in Henderson in 2002, has agreed to cover Full Armor Academy students’ remaining balance after the initial scholarship is applied (including tuition, room, board). Students who graduate from Full Armor Christian Academy after attending three years or less will receive the full yearly amount from East Texas Baptist University in addition to a prorated portion of the scholarship funds from the Sadler Family Foundation.
“This day will forever be etched in the history of Full Armor Christian Academy,” Full Armor Christian Academy Headmaster Josh Woolridge said. “We share a common mission with ETBU, in equipping students with spiritual engagement to impact their communities for the Kingdom of God. Our graduating students will be awarded an opportunity to advance their education through ETBU’s rigorous, biblically-integrated academics. On behalf of the stakeholders of the academy, I am extremely grateful for this historic opportunity to enter into this exclusive partnership with ETBU.”
ETBU Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas Sanders said Full Armor Academy and ETBU share a common heritage of educating young people.
“This partnership is a natural and logical extension of our shared missions,” he said.