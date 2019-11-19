From Staff Reports
Gilmer High School senior Molly Sullivan will join high school students from around the world to sing at Carnegie Hall in New York City in February.
Sullivan was chosen to sing soprano in the High School Honors Performance Series after an audition process, according to a written statement from the school. After qualifying for the Texas All State Choir, Sullivan auditioned for the performance series.
As a member of the Gilmer High School choir, band and the East Texas Academy of Music, Sullivan has studied music for six years. She is a member of the 2019 Texas All State Choir and was recognized as a UIL Outstanding Performer in 2017 and 2019 at the Texas State Solo-Ensemble Treble Solo Contest.
As part of the honor choir, Sullivan will perform with students from the U.S., Guam, Canada, Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Mexico, Qatar and South Korea.
Sullivan will work with professional conductors and musicians while in New York.
Longview High School students Josephine Cowart and Matthew Guck were chosen to play violin in the series.