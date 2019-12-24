Hallsville High School National Honor Society and Z Club students recently learned about helping others by taking children in their own district to buy new shoes.
The students raised money to purchase socks and shoes for elementary school students in the district who would not be able to otherwise afford them.
According to a written statement from the school, the high school students on Dec. 13 took the children to J.C. Penney to shop for shoes and to Chuck E. Cheese for pizza and games.
The annual service project gives the high school students a chance to do something meaningful for their community, according to the school.
The National Honor Society also donates toys for the children to take home.