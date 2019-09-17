Five Hallsville High School journalism students were named to the University Interscholastic League and Interscholastic League Press Conference All-State Journalism staff.
Senior Abigail Sullens, juniors London Gribble and Ivette Hernandez and sophomores, Madison Buchanan and Macie Maberry, are among 115 UIL journalism students throughout the state chosen.
To qualify, the students had to earn a minimum of 50 points in UIL competitions during the 2018-19 school year.
According to a written statement from the school, Sullens earns more than twice that with 144 points. She competing in copy editing at the state competition in the spring.
Maberry was right behind Sullens in points with 138 and earned 5th place at state in editorial writing. According to the statement, her fellow sophomore Buchanan earned 83 points at 3rd place at state in headline writing.
Gribble earned 94 points to qualify and Hernandez 69, according to the statement.
The students were part of the 2018 and 2019 District 16-5A championship journalism teams and the 2019 Region 2 first place journalism team, according to the statement. They finished 2019 as the 5th place 5A team in the state.
The team is coached by Mark Dimmitt.