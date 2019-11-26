From Staff Reports
The Math Pathways Award from the Charles A. Dana Center at the University of Texas at Austin now resides at Kilgore College.
The award was presented to the college at a recent ceremony in San Antonio at the Texas Success Center’s Texas Pathways Institute, according to a written statement from the university.
The award is based on student success data.
“At the awards ceremony, the presenter noted that KC had done great work in determining the appropriate math course for each student’s major,” Brenda Kays, Kilgore College president, said in a written statement. “That effort has led to KC having an almost perfect alignment of students enrolled in the right math course for their program of study.”
Kays said another student success indicator was the number of students completing a college-level math course in their first year at the college.
“Mathematics completion rates went from in the teens to more than 30% for almost all student populations,” she said. “While all student populations have experienced increased completion rates, the math department’s work has closed the achievement gap for students of color by an even greater percentage increase of course completion.”