Special to the News-Journal
LeTourneau University engineering students won a regional second place in the 24-hour IEEEXtreme 13.0 programming competition this past month.
LETU’s top team, “#notFalse,” got the second-place finish in IEEE’s South Central Region during the competition on Oct. 19. The team placed 24th place nationally among 202 universities and 112th out of 2,745 teams worldwide. Region 5 includes Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado and parts of Wyoming, South Dakota, New Mexico and Illinois.
Team members were computer engineering senior Jacob Kelsey of Lincoln, Nebraska; mechanical engineering senior Robert Zebe, of Plano; and mechanical engineering senior Ethan McMichael of Nairobi, Kenya. The students worked together for the 24-hour proctored competition in the computer lab Room 132 in Longview Hall on the university’s main campus.
The competition pits teams against each other to solve a set of programming problems. The competition is organized by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the world’s largest professional association for the advancement of technology,
“These students did a remarkable job,” Oscar Ortiz, associated professor of electrical engineering said. “Their success is an example of the world-class students we have in our programs.”
Kelsey, the team’s captain, said he likes programming because it’s like solving a puzzle with no set solution.
“You have to invent a new solution on your own,” he said. “I enjoyed the chance to test my programming skills in a worldwide competition alongside my friends.”
Zebe said the competition was fun because every few hours they were presented with a new problem to work together and solve.
“Programming is something that I have found fascinating since high school,” Zebe said. “I consistently find myself in awe of what can be accomplished by doing something as simple as combining words and symbols on a computer.”
McMichael said he liked the challenge of solving puzzles with his friends.
“I enjoy reading a hard problem, working out a solution on the whiteboard with Jacob and Robert, then making it happen in code,” McMichael said. “The process is satisfying when, as a group, we find a working solution. I enjoy coding because of its logical structure and practicality.”
A second LeTourneau University team placed 13th regionally and 112th nationally.