Special to the News-Journal
LeTourneau University’s Sting Precision Flight Team won second place overall recently at the regional NIFA SAFECON flight competition at the University of Oklahoma.
The team ranked first place in ground events and fourth place in flight events. LeTourneau University took first place in the Competition Safety Award.
Oklahoma State University took the SAFECON championship overall first place. Both teams qualify for national competition in May 2020.
“I am proud of the students and what they were able to accomplish at the Region IV SAFECON event, especially since this team had so many things stacked up against them before this competition,” said Phil Roberts, LETU’s new NIFA team coach.
Individual awards included:
First place in the computer accuracy competition by Nicholas Brooks; second place by David Erikson
Second place in the ground trainer event by Jeffrey Rosinbaum
Second place in aircraft preflight inspection by Travis Metzger
Second place in aircraft recognition by Silas Stanton
Second place in the message drop event by Silas Stanton (dropmaster) and Jeffrey Rosinbaum (pilot)
Second place in simulated comprehensive aircraft navigation by Jeffrey Rosinbaum
Third place in top pilot honors by Jeffrey Rosinbaum
Third place in the short field landing event by Keenan Yannibelli
Third place in the unlimited navigation competition by the team of Jeffrey Rosinbaum (pilot) and Keenan Yannibelli (safety observer)
LETU’s NIFA team won 3rd place in the nation at last year’s national competition.