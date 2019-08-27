Special to the News-Jouranl
LeTourneau University President Dr. Dale A. Lunsford recently awarded the Gerrie Forbis Staff Excellence Award to Assistant Director for Academic Support Debbie McGinness during a back-to-school assembly of faculty and staff in the Belcher Center on the Longview campus.
The award is presented “in recognition of effectiveness in mentoring, dedication to LeTourneau University and Christian education, helpfulness to students, spiritual leadership, service and continuous improvement,” according to a news release from the university.
McGinness manages the tutoring program at LeTourneau University, including the math lab and special instruction programs on campus to assist students to accomplish their academic goals.
A graduate of Idaho State University in biology, McGinness earned her secondary teaching certificate for biology and chemistry and worked as a junior high and high school teacher and administrator before coming to LeTourneau in 2009. She holds a masters degree in education from LeTourneau.
The Gerrie Forbis Staff Excellence Award began in 2016 when it was presented to the award’s namesake, Gerrie Forbis, as the first recipient of the annual award for excellence. Forbis has served in a variety of roles for more than 50 years at LETU and is currently executive assistant to the university provost. The award was presented in 2017 to Jean Ames, administrative assistant for finance and administration, and was presented in 2018 to Wanda Davis, administrative assistant for Student Life.