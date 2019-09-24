From Staff Reports
Pine Tree and Longview ISDs participated in Rock Your School Day Sept. 19 and transformed their classrooms.
Rock Your School Day is a national event by the organization Get Your Teach On that encourages teachers to create “outside the box” classroom experiences for their students, according to its website.
It is meant to get students excited about learning.
Pine Tree ISD spokeswoman Mary Whitton said in a written statement the district stuck to a pirate theme. Parkway and Birch elementary schools had teachers participate.
“The kids rotated between different centers throughout their time with us. They got to work in the pirate ship,” she said. “The kids did activities that were pirate-themed. For example: alphabet walk the room with different pirate pictures associated with each letter, message in a bottle place value, treasure map letter sort, pirate themed guided reading books, etc.”
Longview ISD’s Hudson PEP campus had 4th and 5th grade teachers participate as well.