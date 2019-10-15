From Staff Reports
Two Pine Tree and one Kilgore High School students were named National Hispanic Recognition Program recipients for their performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying tests.
Pine Tree students Connor Naseiro and Isabella Nix and Kilgore junior Ivan Moran had to meet the requirements set by College Board.
According to College Board’s website, to be eligible for this recognition students must take the PSAT/NMSQT in their junior year, be at least one-quarter Hispanic or Latino descent, achieve the minimum required PSAT/NMSQT cut score for their region and have a junior, midyear, cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.
About 7,000 students are chosen for the program each year