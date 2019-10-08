Special to the News-Journal
The Zonta Club of Longview recently inducted 89 members into Z-Club groups at five area schools.
The induction took place Sept. 28 at the Mickey Melton Performing Arts Center at Longview High School and included high school students at Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill and Hallsville ISDs and at Trinity School of Texas.
Established in 1984, Z-Clubs are one of Zonta International’s longest-running programs.
The goals of the club include helping high school students to participate in school, community and international projects; develop leadership and communication skills; enhance understanding of global issues; and promote career exploration.
Zonta International believes young people are critical to achieving gender equality and ending violence against women and girls around the world, according to information provided by the organization. Zonta Clubs sponsor Z Clubs and provide students with the resources, information, and guidance they need to improve the world around them.
Those inducted were:
Longview
Sponsor: Heather Gee
Delia Acuna
Stella Barton
Tenique Bauer
Morgan Coyle
Clancy Davis
Rachna Edalur
Itoro Ekpenyong
Molly Escandon
Abigail Fletcher
Randi Floyd
Judith Frayer
Arya Germanwala
Dylan Gonzalez
Miranda Gonzalez
Natalie Holder
Joriah ‘Joy’ Horton
Alexis Hunter
Nitya Jagarlamundi
Sofia Massare
Neha Nirmal
Ella Nolte
Dolores Pena
Gowri Rangu
Alexandra Rojas
Miriam Sanchez
Veronika Skye Sloan
Caroline Snyder
Shveilla Soto
Dashawna Steverson
Jacqueline Vazquez
Julisa Vazquez
Cherrion Williams
Morgan Woods
Ashley Zamora
Pine Tree
Sponsor: Elisabeth McGuire
Amarei Hunt
Holly James
Kelaila Kim
Jia Lewis
Allison Mitchell
Valeria Montoya
Aretha Raibon
Cambrie Salser
Bristol Simmons
Spring Hill
Sponsor: Jennifer White
Maycee Buchanan
Kinslee Buck
Madison Cook
Lainee Cornell
Randi Driscoll
Madeleine Etchelecu
Ale Guerrero
Hannah Haney
Hope Haney
Riley Johnson
Faith Jordan
Maddie Kennedy
Shristi Khatry
Mikayla Morris
Rylee Noon
Rachel Petree
Angelique Perdue
Collier Redwine
Laura Rowe
Emilee Schell
Sam Schott
Tyra Tatum
Bryce Wallace
Trinity
Sponsor: Birdgett Ponder
Georgia Scott
Hanna Morris
Mary Caroline McHaney
Mikaela Page
Hallsville
Sponsor: Abby Drewery
Olivia Anguinao
Britt Baker
Abby Cox
Carolyn Hale
Kaylee Hale
Julia Hollwarth
Alyna Khey
Taylor Land
Mia Mahan
Brinley Martin
Mia Mayper
Christina Meas
Maggie Meitzen
Sofi Mendez
Riley Morris
Breanna Pelaia
Jillian Parry
Dennise Pintor
Sophia Porras
Isha Raman
Lexi Rodenbaugh
Emma Rogers
Claire Stanton
Marina Sullens
Abigail Tunstall
Molly Visage