Special to the News-Journal

The Zonta Club of Longview recently inducted 89 members into Z-Club groups at five area schools.

The induction took place Sept. 28 at the Mickey Melton Performing Arts Center at Longview High School and included high school students at Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill and Hallsville ISDs and at Trinity School of Texas.

Established in 1984, Z-Clubs are one of Zonta International’s longest-running programs.

The goals of the club include helping high school students to participate in school, community and international projects; develop leadership and communication skills; enhance understanding of global issues; and promote career exploration.

Zonta International believes young people are critical to achieving gender equality and ending violence against women and girls around the world, according to information provided by the organization. Zonta Clubs sponsor Z Clubs and provide students with the resources, information, and guidance they need to improve the world around them.

Those inducted were:

Longview

Sponsor: Heather Gee

Delia Acuna

Stella Barton

Tenique Bauer

Morgan Coyle

Clancy Davis

Rachna Edalur

Itoro Ekpenyong

Molly Escandon

Abigail Fletcher

Randi Floyd

Judith Frayer

Arya Germanwala

Dylan Gonzalez

Miranda Gonzalez

Natalie Holder

Joriah ‘Joy’ Horton

Alexis Hunter

Nitya Jagarlamundi

Sofia Massare

Neha Nirmal

Ella Nolte

Dolores Pena

Gowri Rangu

Alexandra Rojas

Miriam Sanchez

Veronika Skye Sloan

Caroline Snyder

Shveilla Soto

Dashawna Steverson

Jacqueline Vazquez

Julisa Vazquez

Cherrion Williams

Morgan Woods

Ashley Zamora

Pine Tree

Sponsor: Elisabeth McGuire

Amarei Hunt

Holly James

Kelaila Kim

Jia Lewis

Allison Mitchell

Valeria Montoya

Aretha Raibon

Cambrie Salser

Bristol Simmons

Spring Hill

Sponsor: Jennifer White

Maycee Buchanan

Kinslee Buck

Madison Cook

Lainee Cornell

Randi Driscoll

Madeleine Etchelecu

Ale Guerrero

Hannah Haney

Hope Haney

Riley Johnson

Faith Jordan

Maddie Kennedy

Shristi Khatry

Mikayla Morris

Rylee Noon

Rachel Petree

Angelique Perdue

Collier Redwine

Laura Rowe

Emilee Schell

Sam Schott

Tyra Tatum

Bryce Wallace

Trinity

Sponsor: Birdgett Ponder

Georgia Scott

Hanna Morris

Mary Caroline McHaney

Mikaela Page

Hallsville

Sponsor: Abby Drewery

Olivia Anguinao

Britt Baker

Abby Cox

Carolyn Hale

Kaylee Hale

Julia Hollwarth

Alyna Khey

Taylor Land

Mia Mahan

Brinley Martin

Mia Mayper

Christina Meas

Maggie Meitzen

Sofi Mendez

Riley Morris

Breanna Pelaia

Jillian Parry

Dennise Pintor

Sophia Porras

Isha Raman

Lexi Rodenbaugh

Emma Rogers

Claire Stanton

Marina Sullens

Abigail Tunstall

Molly Visage