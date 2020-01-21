Peer teaching at Judson

Special to the News-Journal
Students in Cathy Reints’ geometry class at Judson STEAM Academy this past week use the Jigsaw Model to peer teach the rules of triangle congruence using documents created the previous week. According to the Longview ISD school, the projects helps students grow in their International Baccalaureate program profile attributes by using communication and collaboration. According to ibo.org, IB is an international organization for students ages 3 to 19. Its four programs are designed to teach students to think critically and independently, the site says.