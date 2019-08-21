Special to the News-Journal
One welding student at Texas State Technical College in Marshall had a job lined up even before he finished the welding program at the school.
Nicholas Delaurelle received his structural welding certificate in TSTC’s Welding Technology program this past Friday. As he did had, the 2018 Pine Tree High School graduate already had an offer to work for Smith Tank & Equipment Co. in Tyler, a supplier of horizontal and vertical steel tanks used for liquid food handling systems.
Philip Miller, an instructor in the program, said Delaurelle could have gotten a job anywhere with his skills and work ethic.
“He was probably one of the best (students) we have had,” Miller said. “He could make a 98 on a test and ask to retake it. He hit over the mark every time.”
Miller said the faculty encourages students to search for jobs while still taking classes.
“We hope they get hired before they graduate,” Miller said.
According to TSTC, Delaurelle originally wanted to be an auto mechanic, but he changed his mind once he took a welding class during his senior year in high school and found he enjoyed the work.
“Some people think (welding is) hard, but they don’t know how to deal with the conditions,” Delaurelle said. “If you have a strong will, you can deal with it.”