From Staff Reports
Pine Tree High School senior Isabella Nix has been selected for a full-ride scholarship to the University of Texas at Tyler.
Nix was awarded the scholarship at a surprise ceremony Jan. 28 at Pine Tree High School.
Nix, now a Presidential Fellow, will begin classes in the fall and will study chemical engineering.
According to a written statement from UT Tyler, Presidential Fellows receive full tuition, fees, books and housing. Only 14 students were named Presidential Fellows of the fall 2020 class.
The other students notified with a surprise visit are from Hawkins High School, Bishop T.K. Gorman Catholic School, Robert E. Lee High School, Whitehouse High School, UT Tyler University Academy in Palestine, Airline High School in Bossier City, Rockwall Heath High School, Mesquite High School and Grand Saline High School.