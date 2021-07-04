Student Council receives awardPine Tree Birch Elementary Student Council was recently awarded the 2020-2021 TEPSA Student Leadership Award.
The TEPSA website states, “Since 2018 TEPSA has recognized outstanding Texas student leadership teams for their service and contributions to their communities. This year, 33 teams met the rigorous criteria and demonstrated how they served their school and community during an unprecedented year.”
To enter the competition for this award, the Birch Elementary Student Council shared the impact of two service projects that they coordinated to benefit the campus and community. In December, the Student Council led a service project that impacted the residents of the Pine Tree Lodge Nursing Center by donating nearly 100 pairs of socks in the “Santa Socks for Seniors” project.
In February, the Student Council led the campus in creating a Kindness Tree display in the main hallway on the campus that encouraged students to share what kindness means to them in an effort to create a campus climate of positivity and love.
PT choir students compete virtuallyPine Tree High School choir students, under the direction of Danielle Warren, competed virtually at the Texas UIL State Solo and Ensemble competition.
Students receiving a rating of 1 “superior solo” include Angelina Pruitt, Amelia Wingfield, Hurcules Tarver and Tabitha Juarez.
Students receiving a rating of 2 “excellent solo” include Brealee Ray, Izaiya Glenn, Stephanie Davis, Gracie Rust, Samantha Calloway and Ashley Jochum.
