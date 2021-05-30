From Staff Reports
Student wins design competitionThe Pine Tree High School robotics teams competed April 22 in a virtual competition provided by Region 7 in the high school library. In the spring competition, students arrive with their robot kits to design, build and program on the same day that the competition board is revealed.
For the third year in a row, Ira Roberts won the Region 7 Fall Design competition, which is modified for the rest of the high school teams in Region 7 to compete in the spring. This year Roberts teamed up with Donavin Hernandez to create a board about International Industries.
Three teams placed in the top 10 with one team consisting of James Bethard, Haris Hussain and Taveon Hall placing fifth overall in the Region 7 virtual competition.
PT TAME team excels
The Pine Tree Junior High TAME team excelled at the 2021 State STEM competition on April 24. This year’s theme was “Explore the Possibilities.”
Math
Sixth grade: Mae Shen, sixth place
Science
Sixth grade: Ava Harrell, sixth place
Seventh grade: Alexis Klein, second place
Eighth grade: Haiden Hailey, fourth place