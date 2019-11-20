Sabine Middle School hosts speaker
Sabine Middle School students heard from motivational comedian and illusionist Billy Riggs on Nov. 1.
Riggs spoke with the students about continuing their education past high school. He also spoke to the students about setting goals for their future.
Ore City student qualifies for state
Dylan Bellew, a senior at Ore City High School, has qualified for the University Interscholastic League state Congress competition.
The state contest will be Jan. 13-15 at the University of Texas at Austin. Bellew qualified after placing third at the regional meet Nov. 12.
Bellew competed against 36 other 3A students at the regional contest.
“As a coach, these students have been working relentlessly preparing for our Saturday invitationals, and to see that hard work pay off for these students is incredible,” Kenneth Adcock, Ore City speech and debate coach, said in a written statement. “I could not have asked for a better way to start the season, as we continue to build speech and debate at Ore City High School.”
Pine Tree JH sweeps robotics contest
The Pine Tree Junior High School robotics team placed first, second and third at the second annual Trinity School of Texas robotics competition.
Jose Aranda and Jeronimo Galvan won first place. Rachel Malloy and Nevaeh Willis placed second. Mackenzie Robinson and Heaven Willis finished third.
Sabine Elementary School honor roll
Sabine Elementary School recognized these students who were on the honor roll for the second six weeks:
Sabine Middle School honor roll
Sabine Middle School recognized these students who were on the honor roll for the second six weeks:
Pine Tree High School students Jasmine Buffington and MacKenzie Newman tied for first place in the Kilgore College K-12 Veterans Day art contest.
The students won the high school division with their photography entries.
Buffington and Newman created montages with photos from the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum in Tyler and the Veterans Fly-In at the Rusk County Airport.
Pine Tree students compete at TMSCA meet
Students at Pine Tree Middle School competed in the Texas Math and Science Coaches Association math and science meet at Atlanta Middle School. At the meet, 36 Pine Tree students earned medals.
Students, categories are places were:
Number Sense: Emily Willadson — first place, sixth grade; Julian Ibarra — second place, sith grade; Viktoria Roudkovski — third place, sixth grade; Micah Porterfield — fourth place, sixth grade; Matthew Sprague — fifth place, sixth grade; Zoey Bowers — sixth place, sixth grade; Aiden Brace — eighth place, sixth grade; Kayden Bennett, ninth place, sixth grade; Brandon Hayes — 10th place, sixth grade; first place, seventh grade; Ben Bigham — second place, seventh grade; Laurelise Beakley — sixth place, seventh grade; David Rodriguez — eighth place, seventh grade; Eryka Furlong — ninth place, seventh grade; Jose Aranda — second place, eighth grade; Damil Arogo — third place, eighth grade; Quinton Clark — eighth place, eighth grade; Dealyn Evans — 10th place, eighth grade;
Calculator: Emily Willadson — first place, sixth grade; Viktoria Roudkovski — second place, sixth grade; Devyn Gray — fourth place, sixth grade; Micah Porterfield — fifth place, sixth grade; Julian Ibarra — sixth place, sixth grade; Aiden Brace — seventh place, sixth grade; Sophia Nix — third place, seventh grade; Ryan Alonso — fifth place, seventh grade; Eryka Furlong — sixth place, seventh grade; Seth McFarland — eighth place, seventh grade;
Math: Viktoria Roudkovski — first place, sixth grade; Zoey Bowers — second place, sixth grade; Emily Willadson, third place, sixth grade; Brandon Hayes — fourth place, sixth grade; Matthew Sprague — sixth place, sixth grade; Autumn Hunter — seventh place, sixth grade; Aiden Brace — eighth place, sixth grade; Ryan Alonso — second place, seventh grade; Sophia Nix — third place, seventh grade; Eryka Furlong — fourth place, seventh grade; Seth McFarland — fifth place, seventh grade; Dax McCain — sixth place, seventh grade; Travis Johnson — third place, eighth grade; Damil Arogo, fourth place, eighth grade; Jose Aranda, fifth place, eighth grade;
Science: Matthew Sprague — first place, sixth grade; Autumn Hunter — second place, sixth grade; Viktoria Roudkovski — third place, sixth grade; Kayden Bennett — fourth place, sixth grade; Julian Ibarra — fifth place, sixth grade; Quinn Harper — sixth place, sixth grade; Zoey Bowers — eight place, sixth grade; Sydney Bryan-Myers — ninth place, sixth grade; Seth McFarland — second place, seventh grade; Dax McCain — third place, seventh grade; Ryan Alonso — fourth place, seventh grade; Jennifer Chen — sixth place, seventh grade; Travis Johnson — fifth place, eighth grade; 9th place Harper Jones — ninth place, eighth grade.
