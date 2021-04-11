Trinity School of Texas hosts robotics showcaseTrinity School of Texas hosted a robotics showcase April 1 for its third-grade students. The theme of the showcase was “Taking Trinity to the Future,” according to Mellissa McCreary, TST executive director of Instructional Technology and Student Engagement.
Students were tasked with selecting an area of campus that they would like to see redesigned and to use research, creative thinking and technology integration to create their vision of the future. They were required to program their WeDo robots to take viewers through their showcase following completion of a survey to determine the feasibility of their design and gather evidence for their research.
Thirteen third-grade female students participated in the showcase to present their ideas of redesigning the TST campus. Ideas included: redesigning the playground areas of campus, adding an outdoor basketball court that reflected school branding and repurposing the current snack bar to a smoothie and coffee shop to support healthy meal options. Students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade visited the students’ models and were given each team or student showcase presentation.
A team of panelists judged each showcase and awards were presented for best creativity, best programming, best build and best overall design. Ranjit Kodali, TST director of College Advising and AP Capstone Teacher, noted, “This project-based activity challenges students to solve real-world design problems. Students research, design, develop and communicate design solutions.”
Tower of Books Challenge implemented
To encourage students to read independently and to explore various book genres, Spring Hill Junior High teachers Katie Hunter and Sherry England have implemented the Tower of Books Challenge.
Students are given a set number of genres to read, which include nonfiction, historical fiction, adventure, humor, realistic fiction and fantasy. The goal is for students to read 40 books.
“This makes reading as many books as possible a challenge to the students,” Hunter said.
Students earn credit for a book once they have completed an accountability assignment for it, such as a summary and either a review or a recommendation.
Small prizes are given as incentives in each class throughout the program. The class with the highest total number of books read will receive a group prize at the end of the year.
Welding class completes guardrail projectThe Carthage High School welding class worked all year to build guardrails for the Davis Park bathrooms, and on Tuesday morning they installed them.
“The city asked us if we would build this guardrail, and so we did it as a class project,” teacher Jolene Davis said. “We’ve been working on it all year among the other things that we’ve been doing, and today’s the big install day.”
Davis said the class taught students a good trade, and the day was a good learning experience for her students. They also learn other kinds of construction in her class.
“This is great, and this gives them a chance to get out here and see what it’s like doing this stuff out in the field, I mean not everything is available like it is in the shop,” she said. “We’re in a little bit humid conditions, our lenses are fogging up, I mean they get to experience what it’s really like.”
Sabine High School places first in UIL competitionSabine High School placed first in the District 15-3A Academic Competition on March 25. Several students qualified for the regional competition.
Team points: Sabine High School, 765; White Oak High School, 532; Ore City High School, 159; Hughes Spring High School, 72; Gladewater High School, 38; Dangerfield High School, 53; and New Diana High School, 92.
Ready Writing: Kelsey Sheets, second place; Aurora Adams, third place; Allie Buechter, fifth place.
News Writing: Haylee Applewhite, first place; Erin Benson, second place; Korben Colquitt, third place.
Editorial Writing: Hannah Baldwin, second place; Hailey Leon, fifth place.
Feature: Erin Benson, first place.
Headline: Hailey Aguilar, second place, Hannah Baldwin, sixth place.
Prose: Callie Loftis, fourth place; Ceslie Barnes, fifth place.
Poetry: Ryanne Stuart, first place.
Lincoln Douglas Debate: Callie Sparks, second place; CJ Challis, fourth place.
Persuasive Extemp: Aurora Adams, first place; Ceslie Barnes, fifth place; Kya Bush, sixth place.
Informative Extemp: Callie Sparks, second place; Aspen Woodall, third place; Markinlee Hawkins, fourth place.
Number sense overall/Individual: Sabine High School, first place; Kaylee Coon, first place; Rosa Gaona, second place; Rodolfo Fierros, third place; Addison Langley, fifth place.
Literary Criticism Overall/Individual: Sabine High School, first place; Greta Chubboy, second place; Reese Rutland, third place; Keelan McCary, fifth place.
Speaking Team Placement: Sabine High School, second place.
Current Issues & Events Overall/Individual: Sabine High School, first place; Tayla Calico, first place; Giselle Flores, third place; Jace Burns, fourth place; Perla Borrego, sixth place.
Calculator Applications Overall/Individual: Sabine High School, first place; Maddie Horton, first place; Carter Boone, second place; Bethani Roper, second place; Makenzie Cook, second place.
Computer Applications: Kadence Kennedy, second place; Nathan Simpson, third place; Ryan Holly, sixth place.
Science Overall/Individual: Sabine High School, first place; Cole Easley, first place; Carl Frye, second place; Kyle Ybanez, third place; Madison Adams, fourth place; Libby Thornburgh, fifth place; Ryker Sheets, biology; Cole Easley, chemistry; Carl Frye, physics.
Spelling Overall/Individual: Sabine High School, first place; Chloe Carter; first place; Emma Simpson, second place; Emily Coop, fifth place; Vivian Antuna, sixth place.
Accounting Overall/Individual: Sabine High School, first place; Kathryn Dalby, second place; Landry Hardee, third place; Leah Wood, fifth place.
Computer Science Overall/Individual: Sabine High School, second place; Kyle Ybanez, second place; Adoni Lease, fourth place.
Social Studies Overall/Individual: Sabine High School, second place; Holton Pepper, second place.
Math Overall/Individual: Sabine High School, first place; Rosa Gaona, first place; Maddie Horton, second place; Bethani Roper, third place; Eliza Roper, fourth place.
East Texas Charter sees success at UIL District contestEast Texas Charter School competed in the Academic UIL 2A District Competition for Region 21 on March 24 and 25 at Union Grove High School. Students took first place in several events with some advancing to the regional contest set for April 16-17 at Panola College in Carthage.
Number Sense: first place team, Maddox Carr, Gage Warren, Tristan Teague; Maddox Carr, first place; Gage Warren, third place.
Calculator Applications: first place team, Maddox Carr, Tristan Teague, Luke Da Moude, Sergio Paredes; Maddox Carr ,first place; Tristan Teague, third place; Luke Da Moude, sixth place.
Current Issues & Events: first place team,Gage Warren, Conner Cook, Anthony Hughes; Gage Warren, second place; Conner Cook, fourth place.
Science: first place team: Maddox Carr, Jasmine Lara, Tristan Teague; Maddox Carr, first place, second place physics, first place biology, first place chemistry; Jasmine Lara , third place; Tristan Teague, fourth place, second place biology; Conner Cook, fifth place.
Copy Editing: Gage Warren, first place; Taylor Haakonson, fifth place.
Spelling & Vocabulary: first place team (tie): Patrick Harber, Rayven Winfrey, Taylor Haakonson; Patrick Harber, first place; Rayven Winfrey, fourth place.
News Writing: Rayne Bryan, fifth place.
Mathematics: second place team: Maddox Carr, Luke Da Moude, Tristan Teague, Sergio Paredes; Maddox Carr, first place; Luke Da Moude, sixth place.
Headline Writing: Ariya Teel, fourth place.
Editorial Writing: Taylor Haakonson, fifth place.
Feature Writing: Vanessa Gonzalez, sixth place.
Social Studies: Mia Thomas, first place.
Journalism: second place team.
Poetry: Rayne Bryan, fifth place.
Maddox Carr, Gage Warren, Tristan Teague, Luke Da Moude, Sergio Paredes, Connor Cook, Anthony Hughes, Jasmine Lara, Taylor Haakonson, Patrick Harber and Rayven Winfrey advanced to the regional contest.
Pine Tree High School choir earns first division ratingThe Pine Tree High School varsity choir, under the direction of Danielle Warren, earned a first division rating in the UIL Concert and Sight Reading on March 31 at Texas High School.
The performance was the first time the choir had been on stage in 16 months.
