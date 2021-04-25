Students awarded Westlake scholarshipsWestlake Chemical Corp. selected 98 college-bound students of employees to receive scholarships this fall.
Local Westlake scholarships went to Jonathan Bielling, Hallsville; Ethan Bryan, Hallsville; Brandt Herber, Pine Tree; Samuel Powers, Hallsville; and Caroline Taylor, Longview.
Scholarships are generally renewable for up to four years of undergraduate study provided the student maintains specific high academic standards.
PTHS student council recognized
Pine Tree High School Leadership and Student Council has been recognized by the Texas Association of Student Councils as Most Outstanding Council and a Sweepstakes school.
TASC recognizes outstanding student councils each year based on published criteria and a point system in the following areas: Energy and Environment, Pride and Patriotism and DASH (Drug, Alcohol, Safety, Health) Awareness.
Pine Tree High School had more than 900 hours of community service and $4,626.50 of donated items to the community.
Trinity students earn awards
Trinity School of Texas placed second in district in the Elementary Division and seventh place in the Middle School Division in the PSIA District Academic competition. The school had 126 students to participate in the competition.
The competition took place on each school’s campus the week of March 22 and scores were submitted to be tallied at the district level. Events ranged from science and ready writing to storytelling. We have 15 schools in our PSIA district. TST had 54 students that placed and 30 students that qualified for state. However, the state competition, usually held at TCU, has been canceled for this year. District ribbons were given out to the recipients.
Pine Tree brings home 32 medals
The Pine Tree Junior High/Middle School teams brought home 32 medals of the Top 10 medals in the Science Tune Up meet April 17. The competition was a virtual, statewide event.
Number Sense
Sixth grade: first place, Alex Chen; third place, Carina Sanchez; fifth place, Clark Medin; 10th place, Morgan Rue.
Seventh grade: first place, Emily Willadson; fifth place, Matthew Sprague; ninth place, Viktoria Roudkovski; 10th place, Seth Crandell.
Eighth grade: eighth place, Ryan Alonso; 10th place, Ben Bigham.
Calculator
Sixth grade: first place, Alex Chen; fifth place, Maria Siri; seventh place, Morgan Rue; eighth place, Emily Guzman; 10th place, Keagan McCord.
Seventh grade: third place, Emily Willadson; seventh place, Viktoria Roudkovski; eighth place, Matthew Sprague; 10th place, Micah Porterfield.
Math
Sixth grade: second place, Alex Chen; ninth place, Maria Siri.
Seventh grade: seventh place, Emily Willadson; ninth place, Matthew Sprague.
Science
Sixth grade: second place, Alex Chen; fifth place, Cason Stafford; sixth place, Maria Siri; seventh place, Emily Guzman.
Seventh grade: fourth place, Quinn Harper; eighth place, Zoey Bowers; eighth place – Matthew Sprague (tie); 10th place, Emily Willadson.
Eighth grade: sixth place, Cread Ray.
PT students place in Region 2
Pine Tree High School academic and theater students placed in Regional competition. The Pine Tree High School UIL academic coaching team includes Deborah Wait, Jennifer Cartwright, Amber Harrington, Ryan Stokes, Lisa Wright, Blake Sansom, Terri Davis, Guy Kelley, Collin Robertson, Patrick Jones, Karen Ritch, Melissa Wright, Keri McBride, Caity Rutledge and UIL Director Lee Branson.
Spelling First Place Team: Graham Parmelee, Paige Reese, Erin Brogan, Marilyn Shen (state qualifiers).
Prose Performance: Grant Calloway, first place (state qualifier).
Mathematics: Marilyn Shen, second place (state qualifier).
Number Sense: Marilyn Shen, fifth place.
Science Third Place Team: Jann Cabudoy, Emanuel Viramontes, Asiyah Bray, Noah Sims.
Science: Jann Cabudoy, sixth place overall, fifth place biology, sixth place chemistry, 10th place physics.
Ready Writing: Erin Brogan, sixth place.
Barbara Jordan Essay Contest: Erin Brogan (state finalist).