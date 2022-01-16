PT student selected as all-state musician
Angelina Pruitt, a member of the Pine Tree High School Choir will perform Feb. 12 with the Texas All-State Treble Choir at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio as part of the 2022 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.
Pruitt was chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at District, Region and Area levels. She is a student of Danielle Warren, who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 14,000+ member organization headquartered in Austin.
High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. The All-State students participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention.
Pine Tree DECA earns chapter honor
Pine Tree DECA was recently awarded the Community Service Campaign Award for the 2021-2022 school year. The results were announced on decadirect.org.
Each year, DECA recognizes leading chapters that have built strong local programs focused on serving an exceptional number of members, advisers, alumni and business partners. These chapters and individuals dedicate their year to academic and career preparation, community service projects, membership recruitment, school outreach activities and other DECA-related endeavors. The chapter’s adviser and student leaders have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to DECA.
Pine Tree DECA Members raised money to purchase gifts for nursing home residents at the Highland Pines facility. Students visited with the residents, played Bingo and delivered gifts. They also served refreshments to the residents.
New Diana FFA named state champion
Members of the New Diana FFA chapter competed in the Texas FFA Leadership Development event Dec. 3-4 at Sam Houston State University.
New Diana FFA was named state champion in the Senior Agricultural Quiz Contest. Team members included Sophia Carder, Lizzy Hagler and Olivia Carder.
Students began the statewide-tournament in 13 different events, which focus on creating situations for members to demonstrate their abilities in public speaking, decision making, communication and their knowledge of agriculture and the FFA organization.