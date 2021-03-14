PT robotics teams bring home winsSix Pine Tree Middle School sixth grade robotics teams competed in the “For the Love of Robotics VEX IQ” tournament in Rowlett. Thirty-four teams competed.
The Pine Tree sixth grade team, Lil’ Timmy, driven by Gavin Keith and Calvin Casey, teamed up with a team from Northlake and won first place in the teamwork challenge, qualifying them for the state competition.
Team Whatarobot, driven by Jonathan Story and Tyler Kee, placed second. All other teams from Pine Tree Middle tied for fourth place.
Students win Black History Month contestTwo Pine Tree students recently won first and second place in the annual Eastman Black History Month Oratorical contest.
Senior Kameron Benefield won first place and will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Benefield’s speech was about the father of the blood bank, Charles Drew, a Black man who attended college on an athletic scholarship and became the first person to learn how to separate blood in order to provide blood transfusions. His discovery was widely used during the war and the United Kingdom asked him to lead the development of blood transfusions for soldiers. Drew later decided to begin training young Blacks to become leading surgeons after his blood was not allowed to be used for white soldiers.
Benefield, who won second place in the Eastman contest last year, is a U.I.L. academic competitor and earned academic all-state for football. He plans to attend Prairie View A&M in the fall 2021 and major in engineering.
Junior Erin Brogan placed second, winning a $1,500 scholarship. Brogan honored Virginian native Bessie Blount Griffin, the inventor of the first feeding tube. Brogan was inspired to research Griffin because she has a family member who uses a feeding tube and Brogan admired Griffin’s indomitable spirit. As a child, Griffin was told by her teacher that she was using the wrong hand to write.
In defiance, Griffin refused to write with her hands and instead learned to write with her toes. She later served as a wartime nurse, teaching soldiers to write without their hands. She also became a handwriting expert who worked with the Virginia Police Department.
Brogan has also won awards in UIL ready writing, spelling and math events.
LHS students win medals in visual arts competitionLongview High School art students competed March 6 in the Region and Area Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE). Students brought home 17 Gold medals and 9 Silver medals (Region level) and two Gold medals (Area level). Several students also earned two Gold medals.
Region Round Gold and Silver medals: Layla Boyd, double Gold; Jairin Ford, Gold; Delia Fourie, Gold; Isabella Castillo, Silver; Olivia Chaparro, Silver; Cameron Layman, Silver; Makenna Montgomery, Silver; Christopher Raney, Silver; Ta’darion Boone, Gold and Silver; Luke Farr, double Gold; Chloe Hamilton; double Gold; Abigail Hilton, double Gold; River Hulsey, Gold and Silver; Julyssa Martinez, double Gold; Lily Purdum, double Gold; Remington Raven, Gold and Silver; Bradesyn Shepherd, Silver;
Area Round Gold medals: Lily Purdum, double Gold; advances to state, April 23-24.
PTHS art students show well at regional meetPine Tree High School art students competed March 6 in the Region 7 VASE District art competition. This year, PTHS had over 40 student artworks submitted to the online judging process out of 890 total artworks competing.
Of the students competing, 24 student artworks received regional medals with four of those students receiving area medals and advancing to the state competition.
Region and area medalists advancing to state: Osiris Barrios, Sandra Rodriguez, Ariel Sanchez and Ian Vazquez.
Double regional medalist: Alivia Leary.
Regional medalists: Esther Alvarez, Marrissa Bean, Angelina Bynum, Landon Dennis, Abby Herrada, Natalie Hunt, Haley Phillips, Israel Prosser, Dominic Rizsak, Madalyn Scaggs, Ada Stafford, Rylie Waclawczyk, Marissa Saunders, Neftali Barrios, Dashonteyona Bell, Jaliyah Bradley, Marco Echave and Melina Venegas.
One act plays earns bi-district alternate ratingPine Tree’s one-act play, “946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips,” the retelling of the “WWII D-Day Rehearsal Operation Tiger,” recently earned Bi-District Alternates at the Sulphur Springs District Contest.
Ashley Jochum earned All Star Cast for her portrayal of Lily Tregenza; DeAceon Jones, honorable mention All Star Cast for his portrayal of Adolphus T. Madison; and JaKerra Horne, Honor Crew Technician for her lighting design and operation.
