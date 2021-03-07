Sabine Middle School student wins artist contest
Sabine Middle School student Callie Farrell is the winner of Artsonia’s Artist of the Week contest, a voting competition held on Artsonia.com, the world’s largest collection of student art portfolios exhibiting over 80 million pieces of student art.
Farrell received more than 700 online votes for her winning art titled, ‘Paper Snack Sculpture.’
Farrell’s teacher, Jessica Riggs, has been teaching art for more than 13 years. She is proud to have one of her students awarded Artist of the Week.
“It’s always a thrill when my students are recognized for their achievements in art,” Riggs said. “It’s one thing to hear your teacher tell you that your work is good and it’s entirely another to know that people in the community recognize your talent. I think it validates the students in a different way to know that people outside of our classroom believe in their artistic abilities.”
Riggs is one of the thousands of art teachers from over 100 countries around the world who use Artsonia to showcase their student art, crowdsource lesson plans and help fundraise for their classrooms. Artsonia allows family and friends of student artists to create and purchase organic keepsakes from the student art and then gives back 20% of all revenue to the local art classroom.
Artsonia developed Artist of the Week 10 years ago as a way to encourage teachers to submit student artwork and engage the school and community to vote on and recognize students for their achievements. Every week, Artsonia selects 12 random submissions in each of four different age groups (PreK-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12) from artwork submitted the previous week. Voting is then open to the public for several days before the winner is announced.
Blick Art Materials donates a $100 gift certificate to the winning school and an individual $50 gift certificate to the student artist.
Pine Tree student named D.A.R. Good Citizen Scholar
DeAundre Heath, a student at Pine Tree High School, has been selected as one of six students recognized by the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) organization.
Each high school selected one high-achieving student who embodies what it means to have exceptional high values of good citizenship.
LHS students win top honors at film festivalThe Longview High School LoboView Film Club won top honors at the Carthage Main Street Youth Advisory Council’s second annual Mainstreet Short Film Festival at the Esquire Theatre.
In the Young Filmmaker category, Keynesia Turner and April Butler won Best Young Filmmaker for “Shadow Walkers.” Kaylee B. Raymer won Best Actress for “Shadow Walkers.”
From Staff Reports