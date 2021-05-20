White Oak graduate receives award
White Oak FFA member Jacee Pinson, a graduate of White Oak High School, was named the 74th annual DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award recipient of 2021.
Pinson has been an active member of the White Oak FFA chapter. Her involvement has included serving as a chapter and district officer, building several agricultural mechanics projects and being part of several state and area qualifying teams through the FFA.
The DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award is awarded to one FFA student per chapter who exemplifies scholarship, commitment, work ethic and passion for pursuing a career in agriculture. These students demonstrate promising young talent and are the rising stars of agriculture. Students can be nominated to receive this award by their FFA advisers.
Robotics team wins first, third place
The Pine Tree Junior High Robotics team won first and third place in the TEA Region 7 competition.
Rachel Malloy and Bryan Nunez won first place in the Challenge competition and David Rodriguez and Anthony Ovalle won third place in the Board competition.
The Pine Tree Junior High Robotics teams competed against 50 other teams representing schools across the TEA Region 7.
Raibon receives Zonta scholarship
Aretha Raibon, a senior at Pine Tree High School, has been named a Zonta Club scholarship recipient. Raibon will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the local organization. She has been a Z Club member for three years and has served as the public relations manager.
Her volunteer commitments have been to the Dream Center, Free the Girls organization and Buckner Family Services. Raibon has been the varsity mascot at Pine Tree High School for three years. She is a member of the Student Council and serves on the Black History Month Committee and was instrumental in starting the first Black History Month program last year. She has also participated in golf.
Raibon plans to attend the University of North Texas and major in law.
Spelling team in top 2 of state meet
Three Pine Tree seniors and one junior earned silver medals in the 5A Spelling state-level spelling championship. The team produced their top score of the year, 243, only missing first place by 4 points (247) and beating the third place team by 23 points.
Because of their dedication, the team’s seniors qualify for the Texas Interscholastic League Foundation scholarships only available to state qualifiers.
Team members are Graham Parmelee (4th place), Paige Reese (7th place), Erin Brogan (13th place) and Marilyn Shen (17th place), who also qualified in mathematics.
Teachers of Year recognized
Henderson ISD has named five Teachers of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year. All five were recognized at the May school board meeting. The recipients were selected by a district-wide vote after being nominated by fellow teachers.
This year's winners include Sonya Lee, Wylie Primary; Jennifer Reynolds, Wylie Elementary; Courtney Jarrell, Northside Intermediate; Lisa Watkins, Henderson Middle School; and Mauricio Elizondo, Henderson High School.
The teachers were surprised in their classrooms by a small entourage of administrators
who were accompanied by a barbershop quartet to offer a singing telegram announcing the honor. Each teacher received a crystal plaque at the board meeting and will have their portrait displayed in the administration building during the next year.
Principals from each campus praised their teachers and each teacher also received a financial award from the Henderson Rotary Club during a special recognition luncheon.
Pine Tree names April CTE students
Pine Tree ISD has named its Career and Technical Education (CTE) students for the month of April.
Students recognized include Sadie Ellis, photojournalism; Ada Stafford, business; Sahrai Perez, construction; Johan Martinez, commercial photography; Dillan Shelton, Applied Engineering; Marshall Daugberg, Small Engine Repair; Emmanual Carranza, Automotive Technologies I; Dillion Woods, Automotive Technologies II; Leslie Ortega and Anthony Castro, Digital Media; Eliomar Moreno Madrid, Video Game Design; Josue Roque, Principles of Health Science; Natalie Fowler, Medical Terminology; Jasmine Mitchell, Principles of Human Services; Ciara Bray, Principles of Human Services; Kasey Caballero, Child Development; Lizbeth Ortega, Child Development; Paige Reese, Counseling and Mental Health; Jacoryan Cole, Drones; Miguel Luna Vallejo, Forensics; Cassandra Barron, Pharmacy Tech; Jala Stoker, Pharmacy Tech; Asyiah Bray, Anatomy & Physiology; Shaneatra Jones, Culinary Arts; Berenice Juarez, Practicum in Culinary Arts; Marissa Saunders, Animation; Antonio Aguilera, Graphic Design 1; Tania Chub and Taylor Bockmon, Graphic Design 1; Sayge Lohman, Lifetime Nutrition & Wellness; Nikolas Roudkovski, Engineering; Garrett Overman, Welding Practicum; Josh Dolan, Welding II; Carson Rhoades, Welding I; Dakota Farrill, Intro to Welding; Malaeka Wilson, CCMA.