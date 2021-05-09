From Staff Reports
Youth Expo awards scholarships
Gregg County Youth Expo has awarded seven $500 scholarships to seven 2021 graduating seniors in the county.
Jacee Pinson is a graduate and FFA member of White Oak High School. Pinson will be attending Tarleton State University in Stephenville in the fall, where she plans on majoring in agricultural education.
John Langley is a graduate and FFA member of White Oak High School. Langley will be attending Texas State Technical in Marshall in the fall, where he plans to specialize in welding.
Cooper Mayes is a graduate and FFA member of Longview High School. Mayes will be attending Texas A&M University in College Station in the fall, where he plans on majoring in animal science.
Kace Murphy is a graduate and FFA member of Kilgore High School. Murphy will be attending Tarleton State University in Stephenville in the fall, where he plans on majoring in agriculture.
Chase Borders is a graduate and FFA member of Kilgore High School. Borders will be attending Texas A&M University in College Station in the fall, where he plans on majoring in biological and agricultural engineering.
Jasper Taylor is a graduate and FFA member of Gladewater High School. Taylor will be attending Kilgore Community College in Kilgore in the fall, where he plans on majoring in welding.
Caden Loveless is a graduate and FFA member of Sabine High School. Loveless will be attending Kilgore Community College in Kilgore in the fall, where he plans on majoring in corrosion technology.
PT student awarded scholarship
Joshua Garcia, a junior at Pine Tree High School, was awarded a $500 College Board Opportunity Scholarship for February. Garcia was randomly selected because he practiced for the SAT using Khan Academy.
Students in the class of 2022 who complete at least one Timed Mini Section or one Diagnostic Quiz on Official SAT Practice on Khan Academy® can earn a chance at a $500 scholarship.
College Board will award 500 Opportunity Scholarships every month in January, February and March to students who practice for the SAT—100 Opportunity Scholarships per month April through October.
Student wins first place for original poem
Pine Tree High School junior Riley Seidel was awarded first place for her original poem “Flourish” in the Northeast Texas Poetry in Schools Contest.
More than 745 poems were judged in the contest in grades 1-12. The contest is hosted each year at the Region VII Service Center for all public, private and home schools in the region.
PT student receives Honorable Mention
Pine Tree High School student Lizbeth Ortega received an Honorable Mention in the Region 7 Education Service Center Hometown Pride Photography & Visual Arts Contest.
Ortega created a drawing in Photoshop in her Graphic Design 1 class.
Team recognized as top 5 in state meet
The Math Science team from Pine Tree ISD competed in the TMSCA (Texas Math and Science Coaches Association) virtual state meet April 24 at Pine Tree Junior High.
The award-winning teams competed against 32 schools in 5A competition across the state. Pine Tree brought home 32 medals and three trophies. They were recognized as an overall Top 5 team in the state.
Number Sense
Third place team in the state. Emily Willadson, 199; Matthew Sprague, 186; Ryan Alonso, 183; Ben Bigham and Eryka Furlong 180.
Eighth grade: Ryan Alonso, 13th place; Ben Bigham and Eryka Furlong 14th place (tie).
Seventh grade: Emily Willadson, sixth place; Matthew Sprague, eighth place; Viktoria Roudkovski , 18th place; Seth Crandell 20th place.
Sixth grade: Alex Chen, second place; Carina Sanchez, sixth place; Clark Medin, ninth place; Maria Siri, 14th place.
Calculator
Third place team in the state. Emily Willadson, 265.08; Ryan Alonso, 247.10; Reagan Toliver, 247.06; Alex Chen, 238.10
Eighth grade: Ryan Alonso, 14th place; Reagan Toliver, 16th place.
Seventh grade: Emily Willadson, sixth place; Matthew Sprague, ninth place; Micah Porterfield, 12th place; Viktoria Roudkovski, 14th place; Julian Ibarra, 18th place.
Sixth grade: Alex Chen, third place; Maria Siri, fourth place; Morgan Rue, sixth place; Keagan McCord, ninth place; Emily Guzman, 13th place.
Math
Eighth place team overall. Ryan Alonso, 163; Eryka Furlong, 161; Alex Chen, 147; Viktoria Roudkovski, 135.
Seventh grade: Viktoria Roudkovski, 19th place.
Sixth grade: Alex Chen. Sixth place.
Science
Third place team in the state: Jennifer Chen, 197; Cread Ray, 193; Ryan Alonso, 189; Emily Willadson, 160.
Eighth grade: Jennifer Chen, sixth place; Cread Ray, eighth place; Ryan Alonso, 11th place.
Seventh grade: Emily Willadson, ninth place; Viktoria Roudkovski, 18th place; Seth Crandell, 20th place.
Sixth grade: Alex Chen, eighth place; Cason Stafford, 13th place; Landon Pye, 20th place.
Art student named Gold Seal recipient
Pine Tree High School student Osiris Barrios’ artwork was chosen as a Gold Seal recipient and will be part of the Gold Seal traveling show that will move around the state from now until November.
Barrios and fellow art students Sandra Rodriguez, Ariel Sanches and Ian Vazquez all advanced to state in the VASE (Visual Arts Scholastic Event) competition and received the highest juror rating and gold medals for their artwork.