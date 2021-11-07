PT students earn AP Scholar AwardsTwenty-one students at Pine Tree High School have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP exams.
The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school and to earn college credit, advanced placement or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.
The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on students’ performance on AP Exams.
Erin Brogan, Jann Cabudoy and Joshua Garcia qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are.
Cambrie Salser and Abby Short qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.
Sixteen students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher: Marshall Daugbjerg, Michael Donnell, Brandy Gonzalez, James Holly, Daniel Lambie, Xavier Martinez, Thomas Metcalf, Pedro Montano, Graham Parmelee, Shaun Ray, Ariel Sanchez, Ethan Sanders, Riley Seidel, Marilyn Shen, Emmanuel Viramontes and Bryce Willadson.
Pine Tree High School offers 20 AP courses in which students are provided the opportunity to earn college credit or advanced placement and stand out in the college admission process. In three of the 20 courses, Pine Tree students performed above the state average and global averages in calculus AB, environmental science and computer science principles.
Students collect thousands of socksStudents at Robert F. Hunt Elementary School in Diana collected 3,129 new pairs of socks during the month of October to donate to CASA, CPS and other local organizations.
In September, fifth-grade teacher Amy Johnson started a club called Samaritan Students. One purpose of this new assembly, among others, is to teach children they can make a difference in other people’s lives through random acts of kindness.
During the month of October, their mission was to participate in a nationwide program called “Socktober.” The program started with the idea that giving something as simple as a pair of socks can change someone’s day. Samaritan Students club members took charge and challenged each grade (PreK-5) to bring as many socks as they could. The fifth-grade class brought the most socks and was awarded a cookie party. Club members felt led to reward all grades for their generous hearts and kind words throughout the entire Socktober campaign. Therefore, cookies were given to the entire school.
Trinity teacher receives awardRanjit Kodali, director of college advising/AP Capstone teacher at Trinity School of Texas in Longview, received the University of Chicago Outstanding Educator Award.
Each year, newly admitted UChicago students have the opportunity to reflect on their time in school and nominate an educator who played a significant role in their education, made a positive impact in their lives and whose influence has brought them to where they are today. Kodali will receive a commemorative award, certificate and letter that includes details from the student who nominated him.
