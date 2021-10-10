Henderson ISD employees to attend leadership academyTwelve Henderson ISD employees have been named to the Inspiring Leadership Academy (ILA) Class of 2022.
HISD Superintendent Thurston Lamb surprised each candidate individually, recently presenting them with their materials for the program.
“It’s one of my favorite things,” Lamb said, with a smile. “Getting to knock on the door and announce they’ve made the program ... it’s exciting!”
The academy is an eight-month seminar targeting teachers and employees who want to improve their leadership skills. Participants are selected from a larger number of applicants through a competitive process.
“I’m so excited to have been selected,” said Treva Chambers, who works as a special education coordinator for the district. “I really enjoy what I do and now I’m looking forward to learning how to be a better leader as well.”
The group will meet once per month, focusing on several different aspects of leadership, team-building and skill development. The class will first meet in October and graduate in May.
Lamb has taught several ILAs over his 25-year career in education.
“This is a real opportunity for people to learn how to be effective leaders,” Lamb said. “We focus on leadership skills in the educational world but the skills and knowledge learned here can be used in all aspects of life. We should all be lifelong learners, so thinking about teaching and learning as well as how we can positively impact others by becoming servant leaders is key to our success here at HISD and in our community.”
The 2022 class includes Ashley Baley, Ashley Boyett, Treva Chambers, Kim Clifton, Kim Gunz, Amy Hacker, Courtney Jarrell, Kelly Medford, Heidi Pahlman, Barbara Smith-Vallier, Tyler Stern and Lisa Watkins.
New Diana student earns academic honorsNew Diana High School student Andrew Rodgers has earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.
These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded national African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
Rodgers has been recognized for excellence in two areas: National Hispanic Recognition and National Small Town and Rural Recognition.
“We’re thrilled that Andrew has earned this recognition. We are very proud of him for his achievements in his classrooms and on college board assessments,” New Diana High School Principal John Gross said.. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”