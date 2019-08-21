From Staff Reports
Pine Tree student wins gold in art competitionAngelina Bynum, a junior at Pine Tree High School, honored her grandfather in the Texas PTA Reflections Art Contest and brought home a gold medal for it.
Bynum entered a photograph of a veteran statue in the high school division of the competition. The theme, “Heroes Among Us,” allowed her to write an essay about her grandfather, who is a World War II veteran.
The student was recognized on Aug. 3 at the University of North Texas.
Here is the text of Bynum’s essay:
“The reason I took a photo of the soldier is because they gave their lives for us in WWII. My grandfather, Eldridge Bynum, fought in WWII and was stationed in the Philippines until his daughter, Carolyn Bynum, was 2. They also fought so that we may keep our freedom, this man served and is a symbol that these men care about us. A hero is not someone that fights all the time, a hero is a person that is nice to somebody and helps them. If someone is having a bad day, they can be a hero by trying to cheer them up or standing up for them.”
Hallsville FFA recognized as national 3-star chapterThe Hallsville FFA chapter received the highest honor of the FFA National Association this week when it was named a 3-star chapter.
According to the district, the chapter earned this distinction for the 3rd consecutive year and the 7th time in the past 10 years.
“Of the more than 1,100 FFA chapters in Texas, there were only 19 chapters given the 3-star rating by National FFA this year,” Josh Shafer, FFA adviser said in a written statement. “Of those 19 programs, Hallsville was recognized as No. 3 in Texas.”