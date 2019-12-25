Santa in schools
Students at schools in Longview got special visits from Santa Claus in the final days before Christmas break.
Pine Tree Primary and Spring Hill children had classroom visits with Santa.
Some Spring Hill ISD students spread the holiday cheer themselves caroling around town. The fifth-grade Roaring Chorus sang at East Texas Professional Credit Union, Brookshire’s, Spring Hill Pharmacy, Spring Hill State Bank, Peters Chevrolet and the Longview Mall.
Pine Tree students advance in competition
Thirty-eight Pine Tree High School band students auditioned for the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-Region Band Dec. 13 at North Lamar High School.
The following students earned chairs in the bands:
- Ariel Sanchez, flute — Wind Ensemble
- Graham Parmelee, oboe — Wind Ensemble
- Abby Short, clarinet — Symphonic Band
- Giselle Valencia, clarinet — Symphonic Band
- Alexandra Sanchez, clarinet — Symphonic Band
- Brie Cope, clarinet — Symphonic Band
- Gabby Pumphrey, bass clarinet — Wind Ensemble
- Daniel Lambie, baritone saxophone — Symphonic Band
- Oscar Ruiz, trumpet — Wind Ensemble
- Keelan Davis, trumpet — Symphonic Band
- Leah Counts, horn — Wind Ensemble
- Xavier Martinez, horn — Wind Ensemble
- Kayla Martinez, horn — Symphonic Band
- Adrian Gomez, trombone — Wind Ensemble
- Tim Wright, trombone — Wind Ensemble
- Ethan Sanders, tuba — Symphonic Band
Seven students qualified for the next level of competition for the All-State Band. They will audition again on Jan. 11 at Richardson Berkner High School. Those students are:
Graham Parmelee, Gabby Pumphrey, Oscar Ruiz, Leah Counts, Xavier Martinez, Adrian Gomez and Tim Wright, who also qualified in choir.
KMS Orchestra goes on holiday tour
The Kilgore Middle School Orchestra on Thursday performed a holiday tour, playing special Christmas music at locations throughout Kilgore.
Led by teachers Lisa Lininger and Shannon Roberts, the students performed at Citizen’s Bank, Kilgore Public Library, The Willows of Kilgore Senior Living and Region 7 Education Service Center.
Students performing on the tour were Lizett Garcia, Israel Moran-Garcia, Christopher Mora, Kyleigh Lewis, Andrea Torres, Emma Witt, Autumn Theiss, Luis Grajales, Benjamin Thomas, Zoe Terrell and Hailey Redd.
Interim assitant principal named
Shannon Freeman has been named the interim assistant principal at Baker-Koonce Intermediate School.
Carthage ISD trustees approved a salary increase for Freeman at their Monday meeting, raising her daily rate from $285.62 per day to $368.60. Freeman will serve while the district looks for a permanent principal.
“This increase is consistent with the daily rate for other administrators with similar years of service,” Superintendent John Wink said.
Freeman has been working as an instructional coordinator at Carthage Junior High School.
Current Assistant Principal Yolanda Brown is retiring effective Jan. 1.
From Staff Reports