Local junior high students compete at UIL district
The Hallsville Junior High University Interscholastic League academic team won its ninth consecutive district championship on Feb. 1.
Hallsville scored 1,312 points. Pine Tree came in second place with 902 points, and Sulphur Springs finished in third place with 651 points.
Pine Tree wins TMSCA meet
Pine Tree Junior High School students won the Texas Math and Science Coaches Association Meet on Feb. 15 at Hallsville junior high. The students earned 32 individual medals.
These students scored in the top 10 in their events:
Number Sense: Matthew Sprague — first place, sixth grade; Emily Willadson — second place, sixth grade; Julian Ibarra — third place, sixth grade; Victoria Roudkovski — fourth place, sixth grade; Micah Porterfield — sixth place, sixth grade; Zoey Bowers — eighth place, sixth grade; Clark Medin — 10th place, fifth grade; Eryka Furlong — first place, seventh grade; Ryan Alonso — second place, seventh grade; Ben Bigham — fourth place, seventh grade; David Rodriguez — sixth pace, seventh grade; Cread Ray — seventh place, seventh grade; Damil Arogo — third place, eighth grade; Jose Aranda — fourth place, eighth grade; Brayden Haesecke — fifth place, eighth grade; Katherine Castillo — seventh place, eighth grade; Quinton Clark — eighth place, eighth grade; Dealyn Evans — ninth place, eighth grade;
Calculator: Emily Willadson — second place, sixth grade; Victoria Roudkovski — third place, sixth grade; Lynn Apostol — fourth place, sixth grade; Micah Porterfield — ninth place, sixth grade; Laeurelise Bealey — fourth place, seventh grade; Seth McFarland — fifth place, seventh grade; Sophia Nix — sixth place, seventh grade; Ryan Alonso — eighth place, seventh grade; Ben Bigham — ninth place, seventh grade; Indy Salazard — 10th place, seventh grade; Damil Arogo — third place, eighth grade; Jose Aranda — fifth place, eighth grade; Dealyn Evans — ninth place, eighth grade, Katherine Castillo — 10th place, eighth grade;
Math: Viktoria Roudkovski — first place, sixth grade; Zoey Bowers — second place, sixth grade; Matthew Sprague — third place, sixth grade; Alex Chen — fourth place, fifth grade; Emily Willadson — ninth place, sixth grade; Ryan Alonso — second place, seventh grade; Eryka Furlong — fourth place, seventh grade; Reagan Toliver — fifth place, seventh grade; Sophia Nix — sixth place, seventh grade; Jose Aranda — third place, eighth grade; Damil Arogo — fourth place, eighth grade; Travis Johnson — sixth place, eighth grade; Brayden Haesecke — seventh place, eighth grade; Katherine Castillo — ninth place, eighth grade;
Science: Autumn Hunter — third place, sixth grade; Zoey Bowers — fourth place, sixth grade; Emily Willadson — fifth place, sixth grade; Sidney Bryan-Myers — eighth place, sixth grade; Seth McFarland — second place, seventh grade; Ryan Alonso — fifth place, seventh grade; Cread Ray — seventh place, seventh grade; Jennifer Chen — ninth place, seventh grade; Sarah Wilson — fourth place, eighth grade; Harper Jones — sixth place, eighth grade.
Sabine Middle School announces honor roll
Sabine Middle School has released its 4th six weeks honor roll.
The 6th grade all-A students are: Madison Anguiano, Chance Applewhite, Hollie Boone, Darrin Borden Anslee Brown, Ava Callejas, Caitlynn Chadman, Cory Chadman, Kalvari Chandler, Cora Cline, Jacob Cox, Mariah Craig, Hunter Czajkowski, Madisyn Davis, Landry Griffith, Paige Hardin, Ava Heimer, Toni Knight, Kelton Lee, Sadie Loftis, Hunter Murry, Audie Parker, Mariah Pegues, Landon Rabatin, Lupita Ramos, Gabriela Resendiz, Lincoln Royce, Cooper Sampson, Reese Silvertooth, Kyler Smith, Briana Stevens, Emma Stevens, Ella Sullivan, Dylan Walls, Tabatha Wheeler, Aailyah Williams, Kira Williams, Triniti Williams and Garrett Woodall.
The 7th grade all-A students are: Jonathan Ferguson, Piper Harrison, Samantha Madden, Lillian Oodle and Dalton Taylor.
The 8th grade all-A students are: Yoselin Aguilar, Carol Anguiano, Cale Brown, Greta Chubboy, Drew Cox, Kristian Ferguson, Carl Frye, Connor Loveless, Jordon Lowe, Keelyn McCary, Jaydan McPherson, Eva Mendez, Amelia Miller, Amy Padron, Aylin Rivera Vega, Ella Roberts, Ryker Sheets, Nathan Simpson, Kayli Thompson and Daynne Trevino.
The 6th grade A/B students are: Yael Acosta, Casyan Bell, Nevaeh Bradberry, Maggie Carter, McKenzie Carter, Chloe Cox, Mimi Dirksen, Jesus Duran, Adrian Fierros, Trent Francisco, Charles Gipson, Kelsea Guy, Abigail Guzman, Nichole Hartmann, Grayson Hicks, Bostyn Jesters, Dallas Jesters, Nikolas Kraus, Olivia Kuykendall, Landry Laird, Cole Loveless, Emily McBride, Marlyn McFarlane, Maryli Mercado, Jesse Moore, Anthony Morales-Gantt, Autumn Mosley, Braydon Nau, Abby Nichols, Aiden Nix, Tyson Owens, Chanel Patterson, Javarion Pereira, Lillian Perkins, Carter Peters, Ashton Pierce, Madison Pierce, Bryce Pobuda, Aubrey Powers, Kourtney Prins, Edgar Rodriguez, Omar Rodriguez, Vanessa Rojas, Kelsey Roys, Kaitlynn Sanchez, Jared Sifuentes, Hayden Simpkins and Maria Tenorio.
The 7th grade A/B students are: Anthony Aguilar, Jacob Benson, Samson Black, Jonah Brenner, Christopher Brown, Hudson Coker, Linda Corrigan, Madox Dirksen, Analiyah Fierros, Tex Francisco, Alec Gonzalez, Juan Gonzalez, Matthew Howland, Jeremiah Hudson, Jovany Jaimes, Xander Lang, Colton Martindale, Brooklyn Maxwell, Evelyn Mirick, Cason Patterson, Heather Phelps, Bailey Pierce, Joe Ray, Kera Reyne, Autumn Rhodes, Keelie Roper, Colt Sparks, Ashton Stephens, Caitlyn Stewart, Camryn Tatum, Triston Tornberg, Alyssa Waller, Karsyn Watson and Dakota Wick.
The 8th grade A/B students are: Brayden Bell, Evan Brenner, Dawson Brooks, Brenlee Byers, Loren Colquitt, Ana Delgado, Jordan Dollar, Colin Etheridge, Lakyn Fortenberry, Renatta Galvin, Brynn Gerbine, Valeria Gonzalez, Natalee Head, Emily Hillman, Abigail Hudson, Zuleidy Lara, Emma Logan, Kylee Longhofer, Michael McLane, Ruby Naranjo, Hudson Pepper, Clinton Perry, Kayden Perry, Katelyn Phelps, Jesus Reyes, Giselle Rodriguez, Joseph Royce, Saqqara Sample, Khyla Sanford, Cade Silvertooth, Clayne Simmons, Matthew Smith, Caine Stanley, Carah Strait, Hunter Stuckey Austin Swanson and Jordan Turner.
Pine Tree welders qualify for state
Pine Tree High School students have qualified for the state Skills USA competition in April.
The team of Caden Pickard, Caleb Thompson and Obed Hernandez placed third in fabrication.
Caden Pickard and Gerrett Overman won first place in welding furniture.
Caleb Thompson, Caden Pickard and Obed Hernandez also won first place in welding pits.
Students Logan Bernard, Luis Molina, Travis Mejias and Rodrigo Perez Lara won first place in welding furniture.
From staff reports