From Staff Reports
Pine Tree students advance in essay contest Pine Tree High School juniors Holly James and Kameron Benefield advanced to phase two of the inaugural Texas Eastman Black History STEAM Oratorical and Essay Contest.
The students will compete Feb. 11 for a $1,000 first place prize.
Phase one of the contest was submitted research papers. Phase two is a speech based on the essays. The scores will be combined.
Four students advanced and each will receive a cash prize. The first place winner also will deliver their speech at Eastman’s Black History Community Event on Feb. 29.
Local mock trial team advancing to state
The Pine Tree High School mock trial team will compete at the state competition in Dallas in April after winning its regional competition.
The team is coached by Greg Collins and Guy Kelly, with assistance from Gregg County District Attorney’s Office representative Lance Kennedy.
The students on the team are Ashly James, Brie Cope, Riley Seidel, Leah Counts, Luke Oxsheer, Grace Roberts, Nicholas Diaz and Virginia Mendoza. They competed against defending champions Henderson High School and four other local schools.
Sabine Middle School wins TMSCA contest
Students on the Sabine Middle School Texas Math and Science Coaches Association team won first place sweepstakes on Jan. 25 at the Ore City meet.
Team awards:
Number sense team: Amelia Miller, Madox Dirksen, Alyssa Waller and Jake Cox, first place
Calculator team: Carol Anguiano, Ella Roberts, Caitlyn Stewart and Dalton Taylor, first place
Science team: Ryker Sheets, Joshua Webb, Lillian Odle and Amelia Miller, first place
Individual awards:
Number sense: Jake Cox — third place, sixth grade; Garrett Woodall — fifth place, sixth grade; Madox Dirksen — fourth place, seventh grade; Alyssa Waller — fifth place, seventh grade; Amelia Miller — first place, eighth grade
Calculator: Madison Anguiano — second place, sixth grade; Landry Griffith — sixth place, sixth grade; Caitlyn Stewart — second place, seventh grade; Dalton Taylor — third place, seventh grade; Camryn Tatum — fourth place, seventh grade; Carol Anguiano — second place, eighth grade; Ella Roberts — third place, eighth grade; Kylee Longhofer — sixth place, eighth grade
Math: Dalton Taylor — fourth place, seventh grade; Amelia Miller — fifth place in eighth grade
Science: Lillian Odle — fifth place, seventh grade; Ryker Sheets — second place, eighth grade
Pine Tree UIL wins Whitehouse meet
The Pine Tree High School University Interscholastic League academic team won the Whitehouse Winter Classic Invitational meet Jan. 25 and 26.
A total of 33 schools competed and Pine Tree earned 278 points.
Results for Pine Tree are below.
Number Sense: first place team; Shaun Ray, first Place; Grant Beakley, second Place; Isaac Tesser, third Place; Will Davis, fourth Place; Bryce Willadson, fifth Place; Zoe Davis, sixth Place
Mathematics: first place team; Connor Nasiero, first Place; Isabella Nix, second Place; Will Davis, fourth Place; Emmanuel Viramontes, fifth Place; Bryce Willadson, sixth Place
Calculator Applications: first place team; Emmanuel Viramontes, first Place; Bryce Willadson, second Place, Grant Beakley, third Place; Isabella Nix, fourth Place; Callista Harrold, fifth Place
Computer Science: second place team; Jann Cabudoy, fifth Place
Computer Applications: Itzel Lara, second Place
Ready Writing: Daniel Lambie, fourth Place
Social Studies: Michael Donnell, sixth Place
Literary Criticism: Natalie Hunt, sixth Place
Science: first place team; Jann Cabudoy, first Place, Top Biology, Top Chemistry (tie); Sterling Beakley, second Place, Top Physics, Top Chemistry (tie); Rebecca Leeson, third Place
Current Events: first place team; Michael Donnell, first Place; Alexis Allen, third Place; Taylor Toliver, fourth Place
Spelling and Vocabulary: second place team; Paige Reese, third Place; Taylor Toliver, fifth Place
Accounting: third place team
Lincoln-Douglas Debate: Kennedy Lewis, first Place; Chadea Gipson, fourth Place; Carter Terry, eighth Place
Prose Interpretation: Grant Calloway, fourth Place
Persuasive Speaking: Iman Dar, seventh Place
Marshall High School gets new principal
Marshall High School has a new principal who started Monday.
Matt Gregory, former principal at Center High School, replaced Tina Brown, who transferred to central administration to become the Marshall ISD director of professional development.
Gregory, who has worked in public education as a teacher, coach and administrator since 1997, was named MHS principal in early December.
Gregory had been principal at Center High School since 2015. Before that, he was principal at Center Middle School from 2013-15 and an assistant principal at the middle school in 2013-14. He had also previously served as an assistant principal at Nacogdoches High School in 2012-13.
A native of Temperance, Michigan, Gregory earned his bachelor of science and secondary teaching certification at Eastern Michigan University in 1997. He received a master’s degree in educational administration from Lamar University in Beaumont in 2011 and is working on his superintendent certification, also from Lamar.
Pine Tree Junior High choir competes at contests
The Pine Tree Junior High choir sent 38 students to solo and ensemble contest on January 27. The students brought home 51 medals.
Competitors are scored are based on preparation of the song and displaying appropriate vocal tone, technique and musicianship. Students who receive a one earn a medal.
The following students received a superior rating in solo competition:
Haiden Hailey, Esly Montealvo , Genesis Gonzalez, Margaret Malone, Braylon Davis, Izaiya Glenn, Jaeden Williams, Jacob Villasenor, Brendan Gardner, Obed Carrilo , Keegan Felker, Camden Fipps, Ben Bigham, Mathieu Anderson, JD Shaw, Mireya Mejia, Aspen Myers, Abby Neff, Emma Garrett-McIntosh, Amauria Owens, Jessie Gomez
The following students received a superior rating in ensemble competition:
Esly Montealvo , Genesis Gonzalez, Braylon Davis , Izaiya Glenn, Jaeden Williams, Jacob Villasenor, Brendan Gardner, Obed Carrilo , Keegan Felker, Camden Fipps, Ben Bigham, Mathieu Anderson, JD Shaw, Mireya Mejia, Aspen Myers, Abby Neff, Emma Garrett-McIntosh, Amauria Owens, Jessie Gomez, Tanner Webb, Da’vontaye Lewis, Olivia Alvarez, Steve Nunez, EiraAlyse Richardson, Mi’Kaila Lacy, Savannah Baughn, Madelynn Boykin, Valerie Zuniga, Brianna Jackson