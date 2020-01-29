From Staff Reports
Pine Tree High students going to state competition
Four Pine Tree High School students will compete at the DECA State Career Development Conference in February in Fort Worth.
DECA is a national organization for students that prepares them for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
The students competing are Itzel Lara and Brandy Paz in Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making; Samuel Jimenez in Financial Consulting; Jessica Hosmer in Principles of Marketing; and Joseph Cordova in Accounting Applications Series.
Senior finishes in top 10 in state debate contest
Pine Tree High School senior Ashly James finished in 8th place at the University Interscholastic League Congressional Debate state competition.
James competed in Austin on Jan. 14-15 against 60 other 5A division students.
She then was one of 18 to advance to the final round at the state capital.