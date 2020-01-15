Pine Tree ISD students win bikes
Students from Pine Tree ISD won bikes in a drawing for good behavior on the bus.
According to the district’s Facebook page, Vanessa Paz, Casyn Gonzalez, Yolani Saucedo and Diego Rodriguez each won a bike in the drawing.
The transportation department started the Because U r Special (BUS) contest in the fall.
The students can win tickets for good behavior while riding the bus.
Sabine Middle School students of the month
Sabine Middle School has selected its December students of the month.
Those students are Kira Williams, McKenzie Carter, Connor Loveless, Joshua Martinez, Bailey Pierce, Matthew Smith, Nevaeh Bradberry, Reed Thornburgh and Laila Thomas.
From Staff Reports