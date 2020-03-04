Special to the News-Journal
LHS senior wins Texas Black Caucus scholarship
For the first time since 2013, Longview High School has a winner of the Texas Black Caucus of School Board Members’ Scholarship.
Ashley Martin, a senior who will attend Prairie View A&M University to study nursing, learned Feb. 21 that she will receive a $2,000 scholarship. She is the recipient from the east region of that includes Education Service Centers 5, 6 and 7.
Ashley is an Early College dual credit student who is set to graduate in May with an associate’s degree in science from Kilgore College. She is also a member of the Longiew High School Z Club and Ambucs of Longview.
Ted Beard, member of the Longview ISD Board of Trustees, chair of the administrator and educator of the year awards for the caucus,] and caucus past president, will attend the Education Summit on March 20 in Austin with Ashley where she will be presented with her scholarship.
Sabine Middle School announces February students of the month
Sabine Middle School recently announced its February students of the months.
Students honored were Brianna Redmon, Madison Pierce, Casyan Bell, Hayden Simpkins, Joshua Webb, Rhastin Nelson, Luke Riggs, Drew Cox, and Zuleidy Lara.