From Staff Reports
Students earn awards at East Texas Regional Science Fair
Madison Perkins of Gilmer High School claimed the top prize March 1 at the 56th annual East Texas Regional Science Fair at Kilgore College.
Perkins’ project, “Stayin’ Alive — Effects of Disturbances on the Biodiversity of an Aquatic Ecosystem,” was awarded the top prize out of 236 students from 30 junior and senior high schools in East Texas.
She will advance to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair May 10 to 15 in Anaheim, California.
Finalists in both the junior and senior divisions will advance to the state Texas Science and Engineering Fair in College Station.
Monetary awards were also given by the American Chemical Society to Mallery Obenoskey, DeKalb High School; Zachary Hill, Lufkin High School; Laney Schroeder, Pine Tree Middle School; Megan Blake, Sulphur Springs Middle School; and Aliyah Abachiche, Sulphur Springs Middle School.
Local science fair winners in grades 6 through 12 from area schools were invited to attend the competition.
Science Fair winners:
Overall winner: Madison Perkins, Gilmer High School
Junior Biological category:
First place: Brendan Johnson and Marcus Munoz, Gilmer Intermediate School
Second place: Viktoria Roudkovski, Pine Tree Middle School
Third place: Gregory Wachsmuth, Bruce Junior High School
Fourth place: Brylie Kitchell, Harrison Lofton and Javen Collins; Bruce Junior High School
Junior Chemistry category:
First place: Atticus Dodd, Bruce Junior High School
Second place: Trenton Alston and Skyler Cotton, Judson Middle School
Third place: Alexis Klein, Pine Tree Middle School
Junior Mathematics/Engineering category:
First place: Gianelle Guzman and Aria Nelson, Lufkin Middle School
Second place: Brandon Hayes, Pine Tree Middle School
Third place: Nolan Hamer, Crockett Intermediate School
Junior Physics/Astronomy category:
First place: Megan Blake and Aliyah Abachiche, Sulphur Springs Middle School
Second place: Sanders Wiggins, Texas Middle School
Third place: Jayden Townsend, Marshall Junior High School
Senior Biological category:
First place: Madison Perkins, Gilmer High School
Second place: Abby Mason and Brent Pigg, Lufkin High School
Third place: Mallery Obenoskey, DeKalb High School
Senior Chemical category:
First Place: Zachary Hill, Lufkin High School
Second Place: Paisley Lowery, Gilmer High School
Senior Mathematics/Engineering category:
First place: Antonio Gonzales and Keith Steptoe, Navasota High School
Second place: Kyleigh Pate, Gilmer High School
Third place: Chloe Luce and Pooja Ramnath, Lufkin High School
Senior Physics/Astronomy category:
First place: Jefferson Dunaway, Longview High School
Second place: Reed Garbs and Madisyn Shepard, Marshall High School
Third place: Kathryn George, Harleton High School
Students advance to state in VASE
The Visual Arts Scholastic Event was held Feb. 29 at Three Lakes Middle School in Tyler, with more than 800 students represented from Region 7. Elevent Pine Tree students will advance to the state contest, with 64 students winning regional gold medals. Teachers are Mary Graham, Wayne Gaddis, Elizabeth White and Sam Szydloski.
The following students will participate in the state competition in April in San Marcos: Amber Parker, Natalie Hunt, Quesiaz (Cassie) Ramirez, Sandra Rodriguez, Sophia Reyes, Altravion Mumphrey, I’yonia Mumphrey, Alisa Goodman, Hunter Noody, Neftali Barrios and Mack Newman.