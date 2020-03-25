D.A.R. Good Citizens Awards
The Aaron Burleson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recognized five local high school seniors as D.A.R. Good Citizens.
Most of the local Good Citizen award winners opted to enter the Texas D.A.R. Scholarship essay contest, with White Oak High School senior Magen Woodard named the local winner. Her essay and information about her achievements were submitted to the state competition.
The other Good Citizen winners are: Hannah Yoder, Spring Hill High School; Trinyti Blair, Hallsville High School; Hyndavi Jatavallabhula, Longview High School; and Timothy Wright, Pine Tree High School.
All the local Good Citizen award winners received certificates, pins and a scholarship check from the local D.A.R. chapter during a meeting held at the Longview Public Library.